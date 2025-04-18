Neha Sharma heats up Maldives

Neha Sharma, who won hearts as Sanjana in Ram Charan’s Chirutha back in 2007, is once again in the spotlight—this time for her sizzling vacation pictures from the Maldives. Currently unwinding at the scenic Baglioni Maldives, the actress has shared a series of breathtaking beach shots that have taken the internet by storm.

Sporting a striking blue bikini and a chic white monokini, Neha turned every corner of the resort into a fashion runway.

Her effortless charm, sun-kissed glow, and sculpted physique have left fans mesmerized. The photos quickly went viral, withadmirers jokingly declaring they’re ready to book their own tropical getaways just to channel her island energy.

Although her Tollywood journey didn’t soar beyond films like Kurradu, Neha successfully carved her space in Hindi cinema. She’s currently working on upcoming projects including Sanjog and De De Pyaar De 2.

But at this moment, it’s not just her film updates doing the talking—her Maldives photos are making waves across social media. With grace, glamour, and a whole lot of confidence, Neha Sharma proves once again that some stars only shine brighter with time.