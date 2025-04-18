Live
- Death toll from US airstrikes on Yemeni fuel port rises to 38: Houthis
- Surekha slams Dharani, promises justice for farmers under Congress rule
- India’s green office inventory to reach 700 million sq ft in 2-3 years
- ‘Jagamerigina Satyam’ review: Showcases Telangana life that strikes a chord
- Siddaramaiah lacks conviction to take firm decisions: K'taka BJP chief on caste census
- Shooting: Shriyanka joins list of first-time WC finalists, finishes 8th in 50m rifle 3P event
- Weather Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected Across Telugu States
- PM Modi holds talks with Elon Musk on closer India-US ties in technology, innovation
- Four from AP killed in road accident in Karnataka
- Instagram Introduces Blend: A Personalised Reels Experience to Share with Friends
Neha Sharma heats up Maldives
Neha Sharma, who won hearts as Sanjana in Ram Charan’s Chirutha back in 2007, is once again in the spotlight—this time for her sizzling vacation pictures from the Maldives.
Neha Sharma, who won hearts as Sanjana in Ram Charan’s Chirutha back in 2007, is once again in the spotlight—this time for her sizzling vacation pictures from the Maldives. Currently unwinding at the scenic Baglioni Maldives, the actress has shared a series of breathtaking beach shots that have taken the internet by storm.
Sporting a striking blue bikini and a chic white monokini, Neha turned every corner of the resort into a fashion runway.
Her effortless charm, sun-kissed glow, and sculpted physique have left fans mesmerized. The photos quickly went viral, withadmirers jokingly declaring they’re ready to book their own tropical getaways just to channel her island energy.
Although her Tollywood journey didn’t soar beyond films like Kurradu, Neha successfully carved her space in Hindi cinema. She’s currently working on upcoming projects including Sanjog and De De Pyaar De 2.
But at this moment, it’s not just her film updates doing the talking—her Maldives photos are making waves across social media. With grace, glamour, and a whole lot of confidence, Neha Sharma proves once again that some stars only shine brighter with time.