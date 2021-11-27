Paramparaa dance league to promote ancient dance forms and Kuchipudi & Bharatnatyam dancers

The Paramparaa Foundation in collaboration with LifeCykul Digital Platform today announced the launch of Paramparaa Dance League which will feature 2 leagues, Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. It is a league where the ancient art of "Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam" meets on an ultra-modern platform LifeCykul. The competition will take place on LifeCykul Digital Platform.

The Paramparaa Dance league is open for participation now, and the first Round Jury Results will be announced on December 17, 2021. The grand finale will be a physical event and will be held at Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy Temple, Ammapalli during the third week of January 2022. The competition will carry prize money from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 50,000 and will be given away during the physical event.

Paramparaa Dance League will be an annual event starting from this year, with an aim to promote Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam worldwide. This competition allows people all over the world to experience this beautiful traditional art form in all its glory, to encourage dancers to take it as a profession and keep the art alive for future generations.

Making the announcement the creators of Paramparaa Dance League, Shashi Reddy and Dr Srinagi B Rao, says "This league will provide a near real-time stage for artists of all ages and performance levels. What we like is to empower the artists, to not only engage in this art, but also have interactions to help grow the art through conversations, idea exchanges, and positive reinforcements to empower the entire community of Kuchipudi & Bharatnatyam artists"

"The LifeCykul APP and the digital platform now make it possible for artists around the world to compete and collaborate from wherever they are, freeing them from any geographical and logistic barriers. It's an incredibly liberating experience for everyone in the Indian Classical Dance eco-system" Says Deenanath Harapanahalli, founder and CEO of LifeCykul.

Benefits of taking part in the league

The league will have many benefits for both dancers and spectators alike, including providing a forum for young talented dancers to showcase their talents, opening new possibilities for learning Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam to people who do not have access to nurturing their artistry, providing an opportunity for spectators to watch performances from world-famous masters.

"Natya Shastra", a classic text written more than 2500 years ago was perhaps the first seminal moment in the history of Indian Classical Dances. Bharata Muni, the original compiler of this text took it upon himself to systematically study and document an incredibly rich array of knowledge behind the art and science of dance. In fact, it was an inspired effort that essentially built the scientific foundation for the art form and ensured its survival and growth for the future millennia.

How to Participate in the Paramparaa Dance League?

The competition is open to age groups and both genders below 18 and above 18 years.

All performances are expected to be performed solo, and videos submitted should not be beyond 120 seconds; these have to be submitted by the registered candidate only. Any deviation would lead to disqualification.

1. Register @ cykul.com/pdl

2. Download LifeCykul App

3. Perform, record the performance, and upload the dance video to the app

4. Get minimum 100 likes for the uploaded performance to qualify for Jury scoring

5. The finalists will get to performance live in a physical event.