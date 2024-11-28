Live
Poor air quality causing rise in respiratory illness
Hyderabad: With the onset of the winter season, and poor air quality, doctors have noticed a rise in respiratory tract infections among people in Hyderabad. These respiratory infections are severe in persons with comorbidity and low immunity, which may even lead to death if not treated on time, said a physician.
“In the past few weeks, the number of cases has risen significantly. About 40-50 per cent of patients are visiting with respiratory symptoms. Upper and lower respiratory tract infections, Acute exacerbations of Bronchial Asthma and COPD has also been observed.
