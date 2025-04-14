Puthandu 2025: Date, Importance, and How Tamil New Year is Celebrated

As the new year dawns in various parts of India, Tamil Nadu readies itself to celebrate Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, also known as Varusha Pirappu or Puthurusham. This festival signifies the beginning of the Tamil month Chithirai and welcomes a fresh start filled with positivity and blessings.

When is Puthandu in 2025?

This year, Puthandu will be observed on April 14, 2025, which is the first day of Chithirai according to the Tamil calendar. The Sankranti moment, which marks the Sun’s transition, is expected to take place at 3:30 AM, as per the Drik Panchang.

Cultural and Spiritual Significance

Puthandu holds great spiritual meaning in Tamil culture. It is believed that Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on this very day. Additionally, folklore suggests that Lord Indra descended to Earth to spread happiness and hope. It is considered an extremely auspicious day to begin new ventures, start businesses, or embark on important life changes. The day is filled with prayer, reflection, and the desire for peace and prosperity throughout the year.

Traditional Celebrations and Rituals

Tamil households start the day by drawing kolams (traditional rangoli) at their doorsteps and decorating their homes with flowers. Family members greet each other warmly and exchange sweets, fruits, and flowers. It’s a time for unity, gratitude, and community bonding.

One of the central rituals includes preparing mango pachadi, a unique dish made with raw mango, neem flowers, jaggery, tamarind, and red chillies. This dish represents the various emotions of life—sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy. Families also cook special pongal as an offering to deities, seeking blessings for a fruitful year ahead.

A Time for Fresh Beginnings

Puthandu is not just a change in the calendar—it's a celebration of life, renewal, and the values of togetherness and hope. It’s a beautiful reminder that with every new year comes the chance to embrace positivity and make meaningful progress in life.