PV Sindhu’s Wedding Ensembles: A Celebration of Tradition and Timeless Elegance

PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai Tie the Knot in Rajasthan

PV Sindhu, the badminton icon, and Venkata Datta Sai exchanged vows in a grand three-day destination wedding held in Rajasthan on December 22, 2024. The celebrations seamlessly intertwined traditional rituals with contemporary flair, making their union a blend of cultural richness and modern sophistication.

The Baraat Ceremony: A Symbol of New Beginnings

As per tradition, the baraat ceremony marked the groom's formal arrival to take his bride home. For this special moment, PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai wore ensembles styled by Bornali Caldeiraa.

Sindhu donned a custom lehenga by ASAL by Abu Sandeep, intricately designed with motifs inspired by the Pichwai art form. The lehenga showcased resham threads, crystals, and sequins arranged in patterns depicting lotuses, cows, and parrots, capturing the essence of nature's beauty. Venkata complemented her attire in a Mard by Abu Sandeep sherwani featuring Aztec-inspired embroidery crafted with badla and resham threads from the Azoic collection.

Radiant at the Haldi Ceremony

For her haldi ceremony, PV Sindhu exuded modern elegance in a contemporary ivory and beige outfit from ASAL’s Geo Floral collection. The ensemble was adorned with mirror work, embodying simplicity and sophistication.

Meanwhile, Venkata dazzled in a jaali mirror kurta paired with intricate ivory resham embroidery. This outfit, also by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, reflected the brand’s expertise in fusing heritage craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Glamour Meets Tradition at the Sangeet

The couple’s sangeet ceremony was a vibrant celebration of music and dance. Sindhu turned heads in a glamorous green gown from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Embellished with bugle beads and crystals, the outfit combined grace with sparkle.

Venkata opted for a vintage-inspired kurta featuring geometric patterns enriched with salli embroidery, perfectly complementing Sindhu’s dazzling look.

Wedding Day Splendor: Timeless Craftsmanship

For their wedding ceremony, Sindhu and Venkata stayed true to their love for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's designs. Sindhu's bridal lehenga was a masterpiece inspired by the Pichwai art form, blending intricate details with opulent embroidery. The motifs of lotuses, parrots, and cows honored tradition while maintaining a modern touch.

Venkata’s sherwani was equally stunning, with Aztec-inspired hand embroidery that echoed his bride’s grand ensemble. Together, their outfits created a visual harmony of elegance and heritage.

A Wedding Wardrobe to Remember

PV Sindhu and Venkata Datta Sai’s wedding wardrobe stood as a testament to Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s exceptional craftsmanship. Every ensemble, from the haldi to the baraat, showcased their dedication to artistry, blending intricate hand embroidery with contemporary designs. The couple’s attire not only celebrated their love story but also highlighted the timeless beauty of Indian couture.