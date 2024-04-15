Ram Navami 2024: Preparation and Arrangements in Ayodhya

Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, marking the birth of Lord Ram. This year, on April 17, the festivities will be grand as Lord Ram returns to Ayodhya after nearly 500 years. Ayodhya is bustling with preparations, expecting around 5 million devotees from across the world. Here's what you need to know if you plan to visit the historic Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir:

To accommodate the large influx of devotees, the temple will remain open for extended hours—20 hours instead of the usual 14—on April 16, 17, and 18.

For visitors driving in, parking facilities are available at 30 locations around the city. It's advisable to use local transportation like electric buses and e-rickshaws within Ayodhya.

Certain items, including phones and wallets, are restricted inside the temple premises. Visitors can carry cash for donations and are encouraged to leave other belongings at their hotel or in lockers to save time.

Prasad offerings are free at the temple. Fruits, flowers, and other items brought by devotees will be collected in advance and later presented to the Lord.

For those traveling by air, airlines are offering special fares for Ram Navami, with reduced prices on flights to Ayodhya.

To ensure everyone can witness the festivities, the aarti at the Ram Mandir will be broadcast live by Prasar Bharati. LED TVs will be installed at 100 locations across Ayodhya for public viewing.

Extra measures are in place to manage crowds and provide comfort, including additional queuing lines at the temple, shaded areas with tents, and provisions for water and ORS to prevent dehydration.

The excitement for this year's Ram Navami in Ayodhya is unparalleled, with devotees eagerly awaiting the divine celebrations.