Just In
Ramadan 2025: Saudi Arabia to Begin Fasting on March 1, India on March 2
- Saudi Arabia will begin observing Ramadan on March 1 after the crescent moon was sighted.
- India will start fasting from March 2, as announced by religious authorities.
- Other countries, including Japan, Indonesia, and Australia, have also confirmed their Ramadan start dates.
- The fasting period will last 29 to 30 days, depending on the moon sighting.
The holy month of Ramadan 2025 is set to begin in different parts of the world based on the sighting of the crescent moon. Saudi Arabia has announced that fasting (Roza) will commence on Saturday, March 1, following the moon sighting on Friday evening. Meanwhile, in India, fasting will begin on Sunday, March 2, as confirmed by the Jama Masjid and the Shahi Imam of Lucknow.
Ramadan in Saudi Arabia
The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday, February 28, marking the beginning of Ramadan on Saturday, March 1. This period of fasting, which lasts from dawn to sunset, is observed as a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion.
Ramadan Start Date in India
In India, religious authorities have declared that Ramadan will commence on Sunday, March 2, as the moon was not sighted on Friday. The fasting period in India will continue for 29 to 30 days, concluding on either March 30 or March 31, depending on the moon sighting at the end of the month.
Ramadan in Other Countries
Other countries, including Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand, and Australia, have also announced their respective Ramadan start dates based on regional moon sightings. The month of fasting is observed worldwide by millions of Muslims, emphasizing prayer, charity, and community gatherings.
Stay tuned for further updates on Ramadan 2025 and important announcements regarding Eid celebrations.