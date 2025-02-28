Ramadan 2025: Saudi Arabia to Begin Fasting on March 1, India on March 2

Ramadan in Saudi Arabia

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon on Friday, February 28, marking the beginning of Ramadan on Saturday, March 1. This period of fasting, which lasts from dawn to sunset, is observed as a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and devotion.

Ramadan Start Date in India

In India, religious authorities have declared that Ramadan will commence on Sunday, March 2, as the moon was not sighted on Friday. The fasting period in India will continue for 29 to 30 days, concluding on either March 30 or March 31, depending on the moon sighting at the end of the month.

Ramadan in Other Countries

Other countries, including Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand, and Australia, have also announced their respective Ramadan start dates based on regional moon sightings. The month of fasting is observed worldwide by millions of Muslims, emphasizing prayer, charity, and community gatherings.

Stay tuned for further updates on Ramadan 2025 and important announcements regarding Eid celebrations.



