Rashmika Mandanna Shines in Ajrakh Saree at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

The Ambani family continued their grand celebrations following Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with a spectacular Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13 at the Jio World Centre. This extravagant event was graced by many notable celebrities, including the beloved "Pushpa" star, Rashmika Mandanna.

A Mesmerizing Ajrakh Ensemble

Rashmika captivated everyone with her elegant attire, choosing a royal blue ajrakh saree embellished with traditional geometric patterns and sequins. The saree, costing approximately Rs. 1,28,000, was paired with a sleeveless blouse in the same striking hue, perfectly complementing the overall look.

Exquisite Accessories



To enhance her ensemble, Rashmika adorned herself with a stunning necklace featuring sapphires and diamonds, echoing the colours of her saree. She added dainty earrings, a stack of bangles, and a statement ring to complete her look. Her makeup was marked by bold black mascara, and she styled her hair with a delicate gajra, which added a traditional touch to her sophisticated appearance.

Star-Studded Event

The ceremony saw an array of distinguished guests, including PM Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and international figures like Tony Blair. Other prominent attendees included political leaders such as Kamal Nath, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and Chirag Paswan, who all gathered to extend their blessings to the newlyweds.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Rashmika was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s successful film “Animal” with Ranbir Kapoor, which has sparked plans for a sequel. She is also set to appear in Anees Bazmee’s upcoming film, tentatively titled “Ek Saath Do Do,” alongside Shahid Kapoor. Additionally, fans eagerly await her return in “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” where she will reprise her role with Allu Arjun.

Rashmika Mandanna’s appearance at the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony not only highlighted her impeccable fashion sense but also added to the grandeur of the event.