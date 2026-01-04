Redefining the language of literary criticism

In an age where opinions travel faster than understanding, Prof. Dr. Shiv Sethi stands out as a voice of deliberation, depth, and discernment. A literary critic, columnist, interviewer, and reviewer of international repute, his work has quietly but decisively shaped contemporary literary discourse. Known for his intellectual rigor and ethical clarity, Sethi approaches literature not as a battleground of opinions but as a living dialogue between the text, the reader, and society.

For him, criticism is not about authority but responsibility. “A literary critic today must act as a thoughtful mediator—between the text and the reader, and between literature and society,” he reflects. In a world eager for verdicts, he resists finality, believing instead that “good criticism expands understanding; it does not close conversations.”

This philosophy is evident in his reviews, often described as balanced, restrained, and deeply humane. Sethi is acutely aware of the vulnerability involved in writing a book. “Writing is an act of discipline and exposure,” he notes, adding that a reviewer carries an ethical obligation to honour that effort. His criticism, therefore, aims to be incisive without being dismissive. “Precision matters more than provocation,” he says, underscoring his belief that clarity outlasts controversy.

When approaching a book, Sethi begins not with judgment but intent. Understanding what an author sets out to achieve forms the foundation of his reading. From there, he examines language, structure, thematic depth, originality, and what he calls “emotional truth.” Perfection, he believes, is not a prerequisite for impact. “A book does not have to be flawless to be powerful. Sincerity and clarity often resonate more deeply than technical brilliance.”

Beyond reviews, Sethi’s columns frequently engage with the evolving culture of reading itself. He is deeply invested in how literature responds to its historical moment—particularly questions of identity, memory, marginalised voices, silence, and resistance. He also reflects on the changing nature of readership in an age defined by speed and distraction, and what that shift means for sustained engagement with ideas.

Despite the proliferation of instant opinions on social media, Sethi remains convinced of the enduring relevance of literary criticism. “Social media reactions are immediate and emotional, which isn’t inherently negative,” he acknowledges. “But criticism requires time, rereading, and perspective.” For him, criticism offers depth and continuity—qualities essential to sustaining a serious literary culture.

A significant part of his contribution comes through in-depth interviews with eminent authors for leading newspapers. These conversations, he believes, go far beyond promotion. “When done seriously, interviews allow readers to enter the intellectual and emotional worlds behind books,” he explains. His focus consistently remains on craft, context, and thought rather than spectacle. Such dialogues, he feels, help preserve literary memory and deepen reader engagement.

Sethi’s critical sensibility is also shaped by his engagement with world literature. Reading across cultures, he says, instils humility. “Each literary tradition carries its own emotional grammar,” he observes. Exposure to diverse voices sharpens sensitivity and expands moral imagination—qualities he considers essential for any critic.

While he works closely with authors in multiple professional capacities, including his role as CEO of Authors Paradise, Sethi is unequivocal about the need for independence. “A critic’s credibility rests entirely on integrity,” he asserts. His critical voice, he maintains, remains autonomous, and readers must be able to trust that every judgment on the page is honest and unclouded.

For young critics and reviewers, his advice is both simple and profound: “Read slowly, think deeply, and write with honesty.” He cautions against reviewing to impress, urging instead a commitment to understanding. “A critic’s ultimate loyalty must always be to literature itself.”

In an era increasingly dominated by noise, Prof. Dr. Shiv Sethi’s work reminds us that criticism, at its best, is not an act of power but of listening—patient, principled, and profoundly necessary.

(Prof. Dr. Shiv Sethi’s work underscores the enduring importance of thoughtful criticism and meaningful literary dialogue. For book reviews and author interviews, he can be reached at [email protected])