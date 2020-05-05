Set smart limits

As a parent you give your children a good start in life—you nurture, protect and guide them. Parenting is a process that prepares your child for independence.

As your child grows and develops, there are many things you can do to help your child. Here are some tips for you:

Take charge

Children crave limits, which help them understand and manage an often confusing world. Show your love by setting boundaries so your kids can explore and discover their passions safely.

Don't clip your child's wings

Your toddler's mission in life is to gain independence. So when she's developmentally capable of putting her toys away, clearing her plate from the table, and dressing herself, let her. Giving a child responsibility is good for her self-esteem.

Don't try to fix everything

Give young kids a chance to find their own solutions. When you lovingly acknowledge a child's minor frustrations without immediately rushing in to save her, you teach her self-reliance and resilience.

Remember that discipline is not punishment

Enforcing limits is really about teaching kids how to behave in the world and helping them to become competent, caring, and in control.

Pick your battles

Kids can't absorb too many rules without turning off completely. Forget arguing about little stuff like fashion choices and occasional potty language.

Focus on the things that really matter -- that means no hitting, rude talk, or lying.