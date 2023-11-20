Road Safety Week was initiated by Brake, a road safety charity, with the aim of raising public awareness about road safety and promoting steps that everyone can take to stop needless deaths and injuries year-round. The event has grown in scope and reach over the years, with thousands of organizations, schools, and communities participating annually.

The history of Road Safety Week is a testament to the power of collective action. It’s a story of communities coming together, sharing resources, and working towards a common goal. It’s a story of progress, with each year seeing new initiatives, new participants, and new successes in the fight for safer roads.