  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Life Style

Road Safety Week

Road Safety Week
x
Highlights

Road Safety Week was initiated by Brake, a road safety charity, with the aim of raising public awareness about road safety and promoting steps that everyone can take to stop needless deaths and injuries year-round.

Road Safety Week was initiated by Brake, a road safety charity, with the aim of raising public awareness about road safety and promoting steps that everyone can take to stop needless deaths and injuries year-round. The event has grown in scope and reach over the years, with thousands of organizations, schools, and communities participating annually.

The history of Road Safety Week is a testament to the power of collective action. It’s a story of communities coming together, sharing resources, and working towards a common goal. It’s a story of progress, with each year seeing new initiatives, new participants, and new successes in the fight for safer roads.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X