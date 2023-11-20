Live
- People were supporting with fear of police: Kishan Reddy
- If Revanth wins, nothing gets developed: Malla Reddy
- Rs 11.11 Lakh donation to TTD Anna Prasadam Trust
- BJP did nothing to punish corrupt BRS: Vijaya Shanthi
- 'Fake & bogus', Cong slams Ministers for claiming Indian economy crosses $4tn mark
- Indiramma regime was a golden period: PCC chief
- Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela campaigns in bearers line
- Ticket checking drive fetches Rlys Rs 13.83L
- Revenue employees in AP being subjected to severe work pressure
- YSRCP leaders slam BJP for ‘opposing’ Tirupati development
Just In
Road Safety Week
Highlights
Road Safety Week was initiated by Brake, a road safety charity, with the aim of raising public awareness about road safety and promoting steps that everyone can take to stop needless deaths and injuries year-round.
Road Safety Week was initiated by Brake, a road safety charity, with the aim of raising public awareness about road safety and promoting steps that everyone can take to stop needless deaths and injuries year-round. The event has grown in scope and reach over the years, with thousands of organizations, schools, and communities participating annually.
The history of Road Safety Week is a testament to the power of collective action. It’s a story of communities coming together, sharing resources, and working towards a common goal. It’s a story of progress, with each year seeing new initiatives, new participants, and new successes in the fight for safer roads.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS