- Govt to restore Tirumala tourism package
- Celebrate Love Today with a Delicious Valentine’s Dinner!
- Pulwama attack anniversary: Coming generations will never forget their sacrifice, says PM Modi
- Botcha demands timelines for implementing welfare schemes
- Exploring Online Exam Proctoring Services for Global Institutions
- India will take back illegal migrants, crack down on traffickers, says PM Modi
- Bird Flu: Centre dispatches teams to assess impact in state
- Induction of third 25T Bollard Pull tug Ashva
- Odisha govt to use organic rice in Mahaprasad at Puri Jagannath temple
- The Sweet Story of Valentine’s Day: How Chocolate Became a Symbol of Love
Rotaract Club of Mahindra University Chartered to Empower Young Leaders
Highlights
The Rotaract Club of Mahindra University was officially chartered with the support of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad (RCLD Moinabad) and founding members Kaushal Talluri and Neela Vodela.
