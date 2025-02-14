  • Menu
Rotaract Club of Mahindra University Chartered to Empower Young Leaders

The Rotaract Club of Mahindra University was officially chartered with the support of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad (RCLD Moinabad) and founding members Kaushal Talluri and Neela Vodela.

The Rotaract Club of Mahindra University was officially chartered with the support of the Rotary Club of Lake District Moinabad (RCLD Moinabad) and founding members Kaushal Talluri and Neela Vodela. The induction ceremony welcomed Charter President Nandana Reddy and Charter Secretary Yashvi Seksaria, who pledged to uphold Rotaract values. Rtn. Girish Gelli presented the charter to Prof. Bishnu Pal, joined by RCLD members. Kaushal Talluri inspired attendees with a powerful message on audacity and mentorship, highlighting the club’s role in fostering youth leadership and community service.

