Rupi Kaur's book to release in November

Rupi Kaur, the US-based young Indian poet, artist and performer, is a rage amongst youngsters, and her books that are collections of poetry and short verses have been a rage. This #1 New York Times bestselling author announces 'Home Body'.



Simon & Schuster India will release the book om November 17, 2020, with one million Copy First Printing worldwide



Kaur's previous books 'Milk and Honey' and the 'Sun and her Flowers' became instant hits and were in international bestsellers lists, have sold more than 8 million copies worldwide, and have been translated into more than 40 languages.



According to the publishers 'The new book guides readers through a reflective and intimate journey visiting the past, the present, and the potential of the self. The lyrical journey through words and illustrations presents a collection of raw, honest conversations with oneself, as Rupi casts a warm light on family and home, mental health and depression, femininity and masculinity, and love and acceptance.



"I'm excited to share this new collection with the world," said Kaur. "It was written as a love letter to the self –a reminder that we must always take the time to fill up on love, acceptance, and community. We can't make it anywhere alone. We need each other. Together, a better world is possible."



Rupi designs her books on her own. This book that speaks of love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity, and migration, in addition to acceptance of self is designed in distinctively elegant and simple style, themes of personal exploration and discovery rest in its pages . home body continues Rupi's consideration of themes of love, loss, trauma, healing, femininity, and migration, in addition to acceptance of self.

