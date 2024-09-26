Sagar Bhatia: A Journey from Devotional Jagraataas to Sufi Rock Stardom

Sagar Bhatia’s musical journey is a testament to determination, grit, and an unwavering passion for music. From humble beginnings in Delhi to carving a niche in the world of Sufi rock, his story is truly inspirational.

Sagar grew up in a lower-middle-class family in Delhi. Financial struggles marked his early life, but he never allowed challenges to dictate his dreams. “My roots have always kept me grounded,” he shares. “Despite the difficulties, I was motivated to work hard and pursue my passion for music.”

Reflecting on a pivotal childhood moment, Sagar recalls a fancy-dress competition where he portrayed Lord Shanidev. Lacking a proper costume, his mother creatively fashioned one from a torn kurta. “I wore it with pride and confidence, and surprisingly, I won the competition! That experience taught me that confidence and creativity can overcome any obstacle.”

Sagar’s love for music led him to perform at devotional jagraataas, where he had the honor of collaborating with the legendary singer, Narendra Chanchal. “It was an incredible learning experience,” he says. This journey took him to Malaysia for three months, where he performed and earned enough to support his musical education. “It was a crucial period in my journey,” he adds.

To support his dream of starting a music institute, Sagar took a job as a guitarist in a dance bar. “It was a unique phase of my life. While teaching music, I continuously honed my skills,” he explains. His perseverance paid off as he eventually became a music producer. In 2010, he founded a band with fellow artists he had met during his struggles in the jagraataas.

A significant influence in Sagar's life has been his mother. “She has been my biggest inspiration,” he reveals. Her encouragement came when she remarked that his voice reminded her of Kailash Kher. This comment motivated him to establish his own Sufi rock band, ‘Sagar Wali Qawwaali.’ Today, the band is celebrated for its unique blend of traditional Sufi music and contemporary rock. “It’s all thanks to my mother’s belief in me,” Sagar concludes, showcasing how his journey is deeply intertwined with family support and personal resolve.