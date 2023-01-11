Sankranti, Kite Flying Tradition: This Tradition has Secret for Good Health

As per the Hindu Calendar, Makar Sankranti, is the last festival of Paush month. During this festival, we find winter starts to subside, hence that is the beginning of the spring season. This festival of Makar Sankranti is celebrated each year, on 14th January. On this day, the Sun would leave the Sagittarius and enter Capricorn. The reason for its transit is Capricorn is called Makar Sankranti.



Kite Flying Tradition

During Makar Sankranti, there is a tradition of flying kites, people are seen flying colorful kites on their roofs as well as grounds. There is a belief, flying kites has a connection with Makar Sankranti. Behind this, lies the secret of good health. Actually, the sunlight received from the sun on Mankar Sankranti offers health benefits. Scientifically, the rays of the sun on this day are like nectar for the body, which helps in curing varied diseases.

Acts as a medicine

During winters, especially children get infected with varied diseases, such as Cold, cough and varied other infectious diseases. When the sun goes down, the rays acta as a medicine for the whole body. For this reason, flying kites on Makar Sankranti helps keep the body in contact with the sun rays.

Lord Rama also enjoyed flying kites

As per the belief, Lord Rama along with his brothers and Hanuman flew kites on the day of Makar Sankranti in Tretayuga. Since, then this tradition of flying kites began on Makar Sankranti.

Bathing, worship and charity are also important part of this festive. As per astrologer, Makar Sankranti is starting in Rohani Nakshatra. This Nakshatra is considered auspicious, along with Brahma Yoga and Anandadi Yoga is being formed, which are considered as fruitful.