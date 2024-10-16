Sharad Purnima 2024: Best Kojagiri Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Share on October 16

Sharad Purnima, also referred to as Kojagiri Purnima or Raas Purnima, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon night of the Ashwin month. This year, according to the Drik Panchang, Sharad Purnima will be observed on October 16, 2024. This festival is especially meaningful in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh, marking the end of the monsoon season and holding deep religious and mythological importance. Devotees offer prayers to divine pairs such as Radha-Krishna, Shiva-Parvati, and Lakshmi-Narayana on this auspicious day.

Religious Significance of Sharad Purnima

According to Hindu mythology, Sharad Purnima is the night when the moon shines the brightest and fullest. It is believed that on this night, Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth to bless her devotees with prosperity and happiness. A traditional dish, kheer, is prepared and holds special significance during the rituals. The festival also commemorates the divine dance, Rasa Lila, performed by Lord Krishna with the gopis of Braj, symbolizing the union of the individual soul with the supreme soul.

Sharad Purnima Muhurat and Timings

• Purnima Tithi Begins: 08:40 AM on October 16, 2024

• Purnima Tithi Ends: 04:55 PM on October 17, 2024

• Moonrise on Sharad Purnima: 05:05 PM on October 16, 2024

