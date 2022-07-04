Significance Of 4th July As American Independence Day

One of the holidays that Americans look forward to the most is July 4 as it is considered as the 'American Independence Day.' On July 4, when the nation celebrates its independence and the sky is lit up by fireworks, the colours red, white, and blue are painted on the streets. This day is the celebration of history and the "American dream," the holiday.



The Fourth of July honours the day in 1776 when the United States broke away from Great Britain. Two days later, the Declaration of Independence, a significant document written by Thomas Jefferson, was ratified by representatives from the 13 colonies.

Since 1776, July 4th has been observed as the beginning of American freedom, and celebrations have included everything from fireworks, parades, and concerts to more laid-back family get-togethers and barbecues.

Even though July 4th, 1776, is the official date for Independence Day, many people think that America actually gained its independence on June 19, 1865. The final slaves were released on that day after federal forces arrived in Texas to carry out the law requiring the abolition of slavery.

Since 1941, June 19 has been observed as "Juneteenth," a historic day that marked equality of all races in freedom. Both the Fourth of July and Juneteenth, which commemorate liberty, independence, and freedom, are now commemorated on an equal basis.