Skanda Sashti in February 2024: Date, significance, rituals and puja timings

Skanda Sashti is an auspicious fast observed by Hindus every month, dedicated to Lord Skanda or Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. While it is celebrated on the sixth day of the bright fortnight monthly, the Shukla Paksha Sashti during the Kartika lunar month is considered particularly important. In February 2024, Skanda Sashti falls on February 14th.

Legend and Significance

Legend has it that Skanda Sashti commemorates Lord Murugan's victory over the demon Surapadman. Surapadman, blessed with immense power, wreaked havoc in the world. Upon the direction of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, Lord Murugan waged a six-day battle against Surapadman, ultimately defeating him. Hence, devotees observe Skanda Sashti to express gratitude and seek blessings from Lord Murugan.

Rituals and Observances

On Skanda Sashti, devotees wake up early, wear clean clothes, and prepare a clean puja area. They install a new idol or picture of Lord Murugan, decorate it with flowers, and light ghee lamps and incense. Offerings of fruits and sweets are made to the deity. Recitations from Skanda Puranam and Skanda Shasti Kavacham accompany the puja, which often includes worship of Murugan's lance, known as the Vel. Many devotees also visit Murugan temples on this auspicious day.

Skanda Sashti 2024 Puja Timings

The Shubh Muhurat for Skanda Sashti on February 14, 2024, begins at 12:09 PM and concludes at 10:12 AM on February 15th. This period is considered highly auspicious for conducting prayers and rituals dedicated to Lord Murugan.

Skanda Sashti holds immense spiritual significance for devotees seeking blessings, protection, and prosperity from Lord Murugan. It is a time for expressing gratitude for triumph over evil and invoking divine blessings for a prosperous life.