Skanda Sashti in March 2024: Date, Timings and Significance

Skanda Sashti in March 2024 is a significant Hindu observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Murugan, particularly among the Tamil community. This year, it falls on Friday, March 15. The puja timings for Skanda Sashti are from 11:26 PM on March 14 to 10:09 PM on March 15.

Significance of Skanda Sashti

Skanda Sashti holds great importance as it commemorates the birth of Lord Kartikeya, also known as Subramanya or Muruga in Tamil. It occurs on the sixth day of the waxing phase of the lunar month, specifically in the Kartika month of the Hindu calendar, which usually spans October to November. Lord Murugan is revered as the deity of war, victory, wisdom, and love, making Skanda Sashti a time for devotees to seek his blessings for a prosperous life.

Rituals and Observances

Devotees observe various rituals and customs during Skanda Sashti to honor Lord Murugan and seek his divine blessings:

1. Fasting: Many devotees fast for six days leading up to Skanda Sashti. During this period, they abstain from consuming alcohol, garlic, onions, and beef. Only fresh fruits are recommended as part of the diet.

2. Puja Preparations: On the day of Skanda Sashti, devotees prepare for the puja by cleaning and decorating their homes. They also set up an altar for Lord Murugan, where they place his idol or image.

3. Offerings and Prayers: The puja begins with the lighting of a candle or oil lamp to invoke divine blessings. The idol of Lord Murugan is then bathed with holy water or milk and adorned with new clothes. Devotees offer fruits, sweets, or other vegetarian dishes as prasad to the deity.

4. Special Requests: During the puja, devotees make special requests to Lord Murugan, seeking his guidance, protection, and blessings for themselves and their families.

5. Recitation of Skanda Shashti Kavacham: Devotees may also recite the Skanda Shashti Kavacham, a sacred hymn dedicated to Lord Murugan, as part of the puja ritual.

Customised Puja Services

For those unfamiliar with the rituals or unable to perform them personally, there are options to engage astrologers or priests to conduct customized puja ceremonies on their behalf, ensuring that the observance of Skanda Sashti is done with reverence and adherence to tradition.

Skanda Sashti in March 2024 is a time for devotees to express their devotion and seek blessings from Lord Murugan. By observing the prescribed rituals and prayers with sincerity, devotees believe they can attain spiritual growth, protection, and prosperity in their lives.