Smart Kitchen Hacks to Remove Bad Odour from Your Tiffin Boxes

Carrying home-cooked meals in tiffin boxes is part of everyday life for many of us, whether at school, college, or work. But over time, these boxes tend to trap stubborn smells—especially from oily, tangy, or spicy food—that linger even after a good wash. This not only spoils the freshness of your lunch but also makes the container unpleasant to use. Fortunately, with a few tried-and-tested home remedies, you can restore freshness to your tiffin box and enjoy your meals without worry. Here are seven simple hacks to eliminate those unwanted odours.

1. Sunlight: Nature’s Cleanser

Sometimes, the best solution is the simplest. Placing your lunch box in direct sunlight for a few hours works wonders. The heat helps release trapped odour-causing molecules, while the sun’s UV rays naturally kill bacteria and fungi. This method leaves your tiffin smelling clean and sanitised.

2. Baking Soda: The Overnight Fix

Baking soda is a household hero when it comes to absorbing odours. Sprinkle a thin layer of it inside your lunch box, close the lid, and leave it overnight. By morning, the baking soda will have soaked up the unpleasant smell, giving you a fresh start for the day.

3. Vinegar: The Natural Deodoriser

Vinegar’s mild acidic properties make it effective in breaking down odour-causing residues. Simply dip a clean cloth in vinegar and wipe the inside of the tiffin. Leave it to air-dry with the lid open, and your lunch box will be refreshingly odour-free.

4. Coffee Grounds: A Fragrant Absorber

If you love the smell of coffee, this hack is for you. Place a small bowl of coffee grounds inside the box and keep it closed overnight. The coffee will absorb bad odours and leave behind a pleasant aroma, making your lunch box smell inviting.

5. Lemon Peels: A Citrusy Freshness

Lemon peels not only neutralise odours but also leave behind a refreshing citrus scent. Add a few fresh peels to the box, shut the lid, and let it sit overnight. By the next morning, your tiffin will smell clean and zesty.

6. Potato Slices: A Surprising Trick

Believe it or not, raw potatoes can absorb unpleasant smells. Place a few slices inside your lunch box overnight and then wash it with warm, soapy water in the morning. The odour will be gone, and your tiffin will feel as good as new.

7. Cinnamon: A Sweet Solution

Cinnamon is not only a spice for desserts but also a natural deodoriser. Keep a cinnamon stick or a little ground cinnamon in a bowl inside the lunch box overnight. It will absorb the stale smell and replace it with a warm, pleasant fragrance.

Final Takeaway

Bad odours in lunch boxes are common, but they don’t have to be permanent. From everyday kitchen ingredients like lemon and baking soda to aromatic options like coffee and cinnamon, these simple hacks can keep your tiffin boxes fresh and inviting. Try these remedies, and you’ll never have to worry about unpleasant lunch box smells again.