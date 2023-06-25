Have you ever heard about temples where Draupadi is worshipped? Though well known characters in the Hindu epics are worshipped by people across the country, there are some key characters which didn't gain much recognition or popularity across the country. Draupadi Amman temple is one such temple which is not widely known beyond its community.



Draupadi is one of the key characters in the Mahabharat. She is worshipped as goddess as a Kula Devata or Gram Devata by people in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. What's surprising is that there are around 800 temples across the three states which worship Draupadi as a deity and observe annual festival to celebrate her life - Karaga festival in Karnataka, Thimithi festival in Tamil Nadu and Alugu Utsavam in Andhra Pradesh.

Though the Amman temples are small and compact, they hold powerful enough to satisfy the desires of devotees and hold vibrational messages for the people.

It faces the North with Mukhha Mandapam. The deity is seen standing with a parrot on her shoulder in the sanctum. Lord Krishna and Pandavas are positioned behind her. During the festival, the deity is seen to face the eastern side of the sanctum.

Legend

People firmly believes that Draupadi is the incarnation of Mahakali who is born to assist Lord Krishna to destroy the evil and arrogant rulers across India. They also believe that she protects the villages and natives from various casualties.

Tamil Nadu



The shrine is built by an ancestor belonging to Aatreya Gothram and is located in the Draupadi Amman Koil Street in Velachery. However, it is neglected for a long time and was in shambles with a thatched roof. In 1990s, the devotees took up the project of its renovation.

People perform unique cult and rituals which is popular among the Vanniyar, Mudaliar, Konar and Gounder communities.

Thimithi,is observed in the Tamil month of Aipasi,a week before Diwali. According to the legend, Draupadi had to walk on a bed of burning coal and come out unhurt to prove her innocence.

It is a ten day festival which concludes with Theemithi Thiruvizha (fire walking festival) after the goddess permits them. The permission is done by devotees placing a sword in a pot of water and the sword should stands straight if the deity gives her consent.

Karnataka

The temple is named after Dharmaraja - spouse of Draupadi. Dharmaraya Swamy temple is one such temple in Nagarthpet, Bengaluru where Karaga festival is witnessed in the month of April. The festival is named after a water pot which is carried by the priest on the feste day.

The 800 year old, Dravidian temple was built by Tigalas, one of the oldest communities in the city. It is dedicated to Pandavas and Draupadi. Here Lord Krishna and Adishakti is also worshipped.

According to the legend, following the famous Kurushetra war, Draupadi created an army of soldiers called Veerakumaras to fight a demon called Timirasura. After the defeat of the demon, when the Pandavas were ascending the heaven, the army asked Draupadi to stay back but she refused and promised them that she would come back to earth once every year.

It's a nine day festival where she is worshipped as Adishakti. During the festival, the deity is not installed in the temple and is put in a Chakrastapane where the devotee get her darshan. Though the festival is celebrated over 800 years, it loses its prominence in the upcoming years as the footfalls are going down.

Andhra Pradesh

As per the legend, when a mysterious disease infected people, the elders on the mendicant found an idol of goddess Draupadi in an old well. They built a small temple and offering her prayers which gradually reduces the impact of disease and eradicated it. Since the incident, the tradition takes place and the small structure is replaced by a full fledged temple in Puttur.

In Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, a 18 day Brahmotsavlu is organised during July -August after Varalakshmi Vratham whereas at Draupadi Dharmarajula Swamy temple in Puttur, the last three days are important with the events of Alugu Ustavam, Agnigunda Pravesam and Rathotsavam.

On the eve of Alugu Ustavam, devotees from neighbouring states take part in the special rituals. The significance of this occasion is consecration of the six foot high silver sword with its pointed edge mystically poised on the floor inside the shrine.The deity is worshipped in the form of mighty sword