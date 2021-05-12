Eid-ul-Fitr 2021: Crescent Moon Not Sighted in India, Eid on May 14

The Shawwal crescent was not seen in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh today, on May 12, according to Maulana Khalid Rasheed of the Markazi Chand Committee, Farangi Mahali. So, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, May 14.

The sighting of the moon is first observed in Saudi Arabia to decide the day of Eid-ul-Fitr. In India, the holy festival is celebrated on the second day of moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Muslims worldwide are all set to see the crescent moon and welcome the month of Shawwal with Eid-ul-Fitr. On Thursday evening, Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will end. Shawwal, the tenth month will begin, the first day of this month is marked as Eid-ul-Fitr around the world.

Eid-ul-Fitr means "festival of breaking the fast", thus declaring the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.