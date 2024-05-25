Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2024: Date, history, ritual and significance

As one of the highly anticipated events of the year approaches, devotees nationwide prepare to celebrate Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi with profound reverence and commitment. Among the various Sankashti Chaturthi observed throughout the year, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi stands out as particularly significant. Dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles, Sankashti Chaturthi occurs monthly on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. The upcoming Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the auspicious month of Vaishakha. As anticipation builds for this special occasion, let's delve into what makes it remarkable.

Date and Timing:

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi, a revered Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is set to be celebrated on May 26, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi commences at 6:06 PM on May 26 and concludes at 4:53 PM on May 27.

Historical Significance:

Legend has it that during the dictation of the Hindu epic Mahabharata by sage Vyasa, Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom and knowledge, broke one of his tusks to continue writing. This act symbolizes his mastery over intellect and learning.

Ritual Observances:

Devotees commence the day with a ritual bath and prepare modak, a sweet delicacy considered Lord Ganesha's favourite. Fasting is observed throughout the day, with devotees consuming only satvik (pure) food. Chanting of Ganesha Atharvashirsha is common, seeking the deity's blessings.

Significance and Celebrations:

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi holds immense significance for devotees facing personal or professional challenges. It is believed that sincere prayers and fasting on this auspicious day can attract prosperity and resolve obstacles in one's life, as Lord Ganesha is revered as the remover of obstacles.

Dos and Don'ts:

Devotees are advised to observe fasting from dawn until the completion of the puja ceremony. Consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited. Additionally, acts of charity such as donating money, food, or clothing to the less fortunate are encouraged, reflecting the spirit of generosity and compassion.

By observing these rituals and practices, devotees honour Lord Ganesha and seek his blessings for prosperity, wisdom, and the removal of impediments in their lives.