Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Date, Timings, History, Significance, and Rituals

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated annually in Puri, Odisha. This grand event occurs on Dwitiya Tithi, the second day of the bright fortnight of the Sharad Paksha during the Hindu lunar month of Asadh, which generally falls in June or July according to the Gregorian calendar. The festival is marked by an elaborate procession featuring colossal chariots carrying revered deities, creating an atmosphere filled with energy and devotion as devotees chant hymns and pull the chariots.



Date and Time of Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024

In 2024, the Jagannath Rath Yatra will commence on July 7, with the arrival of Dwitiya Tithi at 4:26 AM.

History and Significance

The origins of the Jagannath Rath Yatra are believed to date back to between the 12th and 16th centuries. There are various myths surrounding its inception. One popular belief is that it symbolizes Lord Krishna’s visit to his mother’s birthplace. Another theory attributes the festival's initiation to King Indradyumna, who is said to have established the rituals.

The festival gained prominence during the reign of Odisha’s Gajapati kings. Despite changes over the centuries, the core purpose of the Jagannath Rath Yatra remains unchanged, representing Odisha’s rich culture and the profound faith of millions.

Central to the festival are the deities Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and their sister Subhadra. These deities are believed to leave the confines of the Jagannath Temple in Puri and embark on a nine-day journey to the Gundicha Temple, located about 3 kilometers away.

Rituals of Jagannath Rath Yatra

The Jagannath Rath Yatra involves a series of captivating rituals, each steeped in symbolism and tradition:

Rath Snana (Ceremonial Bath)

A day before the grand procession, the deities undergo a ceremonial bath known as Rath Snana. This involves using 108 pots of aromatic water and sacred items, signifying their purification before the journey.

Rath Pratistha (Consecration of the Chariots)

Following the ceremonial bath, the newly built chariots are consecrated in a ritual called Rath Pratistha. Priests chant mantras and bless the chariots, transforming them into vessels for the divine journey.

Rath Yatra (Chariot Procession)

The pinnacle of the festival is the Rath Yatra, where thousands of devotees gather to pull the majestic chariots towards the Gundicha Temple. The streets are filled with chanting hymns and fervent devotion. The deities reside at the Gundicha Temple for nine days, allowing devotees to seek their blessings.

Bahuda Yatra (Return Journey)

After the nine-day stay, the deities return to the Jagannath Temple in a similar procession known as Bahuda Yatra. This return journey is marked by joyous celebrations.

Niladri Vijaya (Dismantling of the Chariots)

The festival concludes with Niladri Vijaya, the dismantling of the chariots. This ritual symbolizes the end of the divine journey and the promise of its renewal in the coming year.