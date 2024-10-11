Maha Navami 2024: Worshipping Maa Siddhidatri – Puja Vidhi, Significance, and Bhog

Navratri is a vibrant festival celebrated in honor of Goddess Durga. This year, the festival began on October 3, 2024, and concludes with Dussehra on October 12. Day 9 of Navratri, known as Maha Navami, is especially significant as it is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga.



Maa Siddhidatri is revered as the source of mystical and meditative powers. According to Hindu tradition, she is the embodiment of spiritual fulfillment and bestows devotees with eight supernatural powers known as Ashtasiddhis.

Significance of Maa Siddhidatri on Navratri Day 9

On Maha Navami, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped as a representation of spiritual perfection. Her name, derived from "Siddhi" (supernatural powers) and "Datri" (giver), reflects her ability to grant divine blessings and meditative prowess. In Hindu mythology, it is believed that worshipping her on this day can lead to the attainment of all the Siddhis.

Goddess Siddhidatri is depicted as a four-armed deity, seated on a lion, holding a lotus, chakra, shankha, and a mace. Devotees believe that her blessings can lead to the activation of the Sahasrara (Crown Chakra), bringing enlightenment and salvation.

Navratri Day 9 Colour: Purple

The auspicious colour for Maha Navami is purple, symbolizing grandeur, majesty, and abundance. Wearing purple during prayers is believed to invite spiritual power, wealth, and prosperity.

Puja Vidhi for Maa Siddhidatri

The Maha Navami puja begins with rituals such as Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja, followed by the highly revered Kanya Pujan, where nine young girls, symbolizing the nine forms of Goddess Durga, are honored. Devotees wash their feet, apply tilak on their foreheads, and offer them traditional meals of puri, sooji halwa, and kala chana as bhog. Gifts and money are also distributed to these girls as part of the Kanya Pujan ceremony.

Bhog for Maa Siddhidatri

On Navami, offerings include yellow fruits, especially bananas, and sweets like kheer and panchamrit. Yellow flowers, particularly roses, are also offered. The fast observed during Navratri is traditionally broken after Kanya Pujan by serving poori, sooji halwa, and sukha kala chana to nine young girls representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga.