Ramadan 2023: Best Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Whatsapp status to share with your loved ones

Ramadan is also known as Ramazan, it is one of the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. Muslims across the world tend to observe fast in order to honour the holy month. The moon's position plays a key role in determining when Ramadan begins and ends.

Ramadan customs are observed for 29 to 30 days, beginning with the first crescent moon sighting. Numerous Mosques offer daily prayers wherin the Muslims are encouraged to read the Quuran. In addition, it customary for the Muslims to donate to charity throughout the Ramadan. We find numerous mosques as well as philanthropic groups host food drives as well as other charitable endeavours to aid the less fortunate.

Ramadan 2023 in India, would begin on Wednesday, March 22,2023 and it is expected to end on Friday, April 21,2023. The first day of Ramadan 2023 fasting in Mecca is likely to be on Thursday, March 23, thus depending on the sighting of the new moon.

Ramadan is a time of increased spirituality, devotion as well as compassion for Muslims and it serves as a reminder of the significance of spiritual and social values in their lives.

Ramadan Fasting Rules

Muslims fast during Ramadan from dawn until the sunset, they tend to abstain themselves from food, drink and other physical needs. Fasting during Ramadan is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam, along with declaration of Faith, prayer, charity and pilgrimage to Mecca.

Why do Muslim fast during Ramadan?

The purpose of fasting during Ramadan is to develop self-discipline, self-control and sense of solidarity with those who are less fortunate. It is also a time for spiritual reflection, increased prayer as well as recitation of the Quran and acts of charity and generosity. Ramadan is time for Muslims to strengthen their relationship with God to renew their commitment to their faith.

Best Ramadan Wishes, Messages and Greetings to share with your loved ones

1. May Allah's grace and exceptional wisdom conquer your life as you celebrate this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed and peaceful Ramadan

May the sickle moon be your directing light, may its energy fill your life with peace and prosperity. Ramzan Mubarak to you and your family

2. Wishing you a happy Ramadan. May God bless your path with knowledge and light that will help to enlighten your heart. May God grant you health, success and happiness. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family

3. May the holy spirit of the month of Ramadan spark in your heart always and guide you to walk through your life. Ramadan Mubarak

4. Let the divinity of this holy month erase all the sinful thoughts off your mind and fill it with a sense of purity and gratitude towards Allah! Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family

5. Welcome Ramadan. Walk humbly. Talk politely. Dress neatly. Treat kindly. Pray attentively. Donate generously. Celebrate Ramadan safely with your family. Ramadan Mubarak

6. Ramadan Kareem! May Allah give you all the prosperity and success. May Allah bless you with wealth and happiness and gives you a healthy life. Wishing a very happy Ramadan to you and your family

7. Let's celebrate joyously as the month of Ramadan begins here. May this month fill your life with happiness and may Allah bless you with prosperity and cheer. Happy Ramadan!

8. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family. May the holy essence of this auspicious month remain in your heart and life forever and ever

9. As you fast and offers petitions to Allah, may you discover your tranquility and satisfaction. Have a happy and healthy Ramadan! Ramadan wishes to you and your family

Happy Ramadan 2023 : Quotes

1. As the crescent moon is sighted... And the holy month of Ramadan begins... May Allah bless you with happiness and grace your home with warmth & peace. Wishing you and your family a very happy Ramadan=

2. May Allah ease your hardships and shower you with loads of peace and prosperity during this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed time. Ramadan greetings to you and your family

3. Ramadan takes you on a spiritual journey that ends right at the door of Allah, where dwells endless mercy and immeasurable happiness. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family

4. Almighty Allah offers several spiritual rewards in this month of Ramadan! You must observe fasting and refrain from sinful activities. May Allah bless you and your family. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

5. Four Weeks of mercy, 30 days of worship, 720 hours of Spirituality. 43,200 Minutes of Forgiveness, 2592000 Seconds of Happiness. Ramadan Kareem Mubarak.

6. A glass of Care, A plate of Love, A spoon of Peace, A fork of truth and A bowl of Duas. Mix with spice of Quraan. Enjoy the meal. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family-

7. Welcome the month of Ramadan with the heart filled with peace, harmony and joy. May the divine blessings of Allah protect and guide you always. Wishing you and your family a healthy and happy Ramadan

8. Happy Ramzan! May Allah pour his blessings throughout this holy month and grace your home with warmth and love. Wishing health, joy and peace to you and your family on this holy festival of Ramzan

9. That time of the year has come. A month to repent from our wrong-doings and sin. May all of us find peace on this Ramadan. Happy Ramadan Kareem!

10. On the commencement of Ramadan, I wish the crescent-shaped moon would brighten your path towards enlightenment. May Allah Bless you with Peace and Grace. Happy Ramadan 2023