Telangana Unveils Grand Wedding Potential at TCEI SIWPC GLOBAL 2024

The HITEX Exhibition Centre hosted a dazzling event as the 3rd TCEI South Indian Wedding Planners Congress (SIWPC) Global 2024 and the 7th TCEI Event Excellence Awards were inaugurated by Hon'ble Minister Jupally Krishna Rao. Drawing over 700 delegates from India and abroad, this event highlighted Telangana’s ambition to become a premier wedding destination.

Minister Rao outlined plans to develop scenic wedding venues at the backwaters of Somasila, Nagarjuna Sagar, and Warangal. "Telangana offers everything you need to make your wedding dream a reality," he stated, emphasizing the state's unique riverfronts and cultural richness.

The event featured an impressive lineup of national and international wedding industry experts, including Wendy EL-Khoury from Sydney and Teddy Manuel from the Philippines. Their insights fostered collaboration and innovation among attendees.

The TCEI Event Excellence Awards celebrated outstanding contributions in the wedding and events industry, with accolades like Pearl of Hyderabad and Gem of India recognizing local and national achievements. Special awards honoured industry veterans for their long-term contributions.

Master classes, panel discussions, and the Event Bazaar expo showcased the latest trends and innovations, providing valuable knowledge and networking opportunities. With its rich heritage and stunning landscapes, Telangana is poised to become a leading destination for grand weddings.