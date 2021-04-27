Tell a Story Day is celebrated in the United States, Scotland and the United Kingdom. The aim of the day to get participants telling, sharing, and listening to each other's stories. It is a celebration of the art of oral storytelling in all of its many forms, whether it be fiction or non-fiction, a tall tale, or folklore. The stories may be told from memory or from a book. Events can be held in community centres, churches, homes and gardens, hospitals, libraries, schools, or more unusual venues!



The aim of the day is to encourage people of all ages and backgrounds to share stories. This could be reading one of your favorite books or creating your own story from your imagination; it doesn't matter, so long as you share a story. You can gather friends or family together and all read stories. A lot of schools will embrace this day as well by getting students to contribute a story or they will read a book together as a class.

Storytelling is an ancient practice that is used so knowledge can be handed down from one practice to another. It is a beautiful way for families and friends to pass on long told tales, histories, and family traditions with one and other. Not only can storytelling be educational, but entertaining as well. Most people would agree that a lot of the world's best stories have come from real-life experiences. When you consider just how special storytelling can be, it is only right that we have a day to pay honor to this.

Tell A Story Day was created by an entrepreneur called George Rafeedle. The first observance of this day occurred back in 2009, and it has been going strong ever since then! For the day itself, you can organise your own event with friends, family, or colleagues and create a magical world of enchanting fairy tales, scary ghost stories, or age-old family legends.