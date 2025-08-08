The Ultimate Raksha Bandhan 2025 Gifting Guide

We've curated an ultimate gifting guide that blends pampering with practicality, guaranteed to make your sibling feel extra special.

Here's Your Ultimate Raksha Bandhan Gifting Guide:

1) Custom Fragrances By Ensens Perfumery





Price:1,799-2,999/-

Description: A truly personal gift, crafted from the scent up. Ensens offers bespoke perfumery where the fragrance itself is created to reflect a person, a bond, or a moment. Each blend is composed in-house by the perfumer, beginning with an idea or memory and built entirely from raw materials—resulting in a scent that’s singular and deeply intimate. Whether it’s a meaningful gift between siblings or a keepsake for a close friend, this is customisation at its most considered—beyond packaging, into the heart of the fragrance itself.

Link: https://ensensperfumery.in/pages/custom-fragrance

2) Silk Saree with Embroidered Buttas Alka Hari





Price: 10,700/-

Description: A refined festive essential, this chanderi silk saree is adorned with delicate all-over hand-embroidered buttas, lending it timeless charm and detailed texture. Crafted in a rich, lustrous base, each motif is carefully placed to create rhythm and visual elegance across the body of the saree. The pallu is finished with long piping tassels that sway with movement, offering a playful yet polished edge to the traditional drape. Ideal for celebrations where subtle detailing makes a bold impression.

Link: https://alkahari.com/collections/eka/products/saree-with-embroidered-buttas

3) The Twilight Blue Silk Velvet Set By Vaaya





Price: 32,500.00/-

Description: The Twilight Blue Silk Velvet Set is the perfect blend of elegance and luxury. The striking V neckline is beautifully embellished with fine gota patti handwork, adding opulence and grandeur to the design. Crafted in rich midnight blue velvet, the fabric exudes a sense of regal sophistication. Bold yet refined, this set stands out effortlessly without feeling overdone-a timeless piece that’s both striking and versatile.

Link: https://vaaya.com/collections/best-sellers/products/the-twilight-blue-silk-velvet-set

5) Tangerine Twist Coffee Table By Hello December





Price: 25,899/-

Description: Bold, bright, and refreshingly modern — the Tangerine Twist Coffee Table is a cheerful statement piece designed to liven up any room. Its soft yellow round top is perfectly balanced on two vibrant orange cylindrical legs, giving it a sculptural presence that's playful yet functional. Whether you're styling a cozy corner or a modern living room, this table brings instant personality.

Link: https://lovehellodecember.com/collections/new-furniture-1/products/tangerine-twist-coffee-table

6) Elegante Cotton Embroidered Sand Cushion Cover & Throw By Sadyaska





Price: 1,599/-

Description: Elevate your living space with the timeless charm of Sadyaska's Elegante Cotton Embroidered Sand Cushion Cover & Throw. Crafted from premium cotton, this cushion cover & throw features delicate embroidery in soft neutral tones that blend seamlessly with any décor. Whether layered on a sofa, accent chair, or bed, its understated elegance adds texture and warmth to your home.

Link: https://sadyaska.store/products/elegante-cotton-embroidered-sand-cushion-cover-16-x-16

7) Cherie Mirror By Hello December





Price: 25,499/-

Description: Introducing Cherie, Hello December's delicately handcrafted flower-shaped mirror that brings a touch of elegance and charm to any room. Designed with love and attention to detail, Cherie’s graceful petals add a soft, whimsical feel to your space. This unique piece is more than just a mirror—it’s a statement of beauty and personality, perfect for brightening up your home with effortless style.