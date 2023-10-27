Theme, history, importance and five museums to visit in India for World Audiovisual Heritage Day 2023

WORLD AUDIOVISUAL HERITAGE DAY 2023: World Audiovisual Heritage Day (WDAH) is celebrated on October 27 every year to draw attention to the importance of audiovisual documents and urge people to take immediate action. We can learn about the lives and cultures of people around the world through audiovisual archives. They serve as an invaluable testimony to our common history and a crucial source of knowledge. They help us in our growth and understanding of the world we all share.

The preservation and accessibility of audiovisual heritage are crucial objectives for both memory institutions and the general public. UNESCO designates October 27 as World Audiovisual Heritage Day (WDAH) to underline the importance of safeguarding these materials and making them accessible to present and future generations.

World Audiovisual Heritage Day 2023: Theme

This year, the theme of World Audiovisual Heritage Day is “Your Window to the World”. In order to recognize organizations and individuals working in audiovisual preservation and preserve our cultural legacy for future generations, UNESCO and the Coordinating Council of Audiovisual Archives Associations (CCAAA) organize this special day.

World Audiovisual Heritage Day 2023: History and meaning

On October 27, 1980, during the XXI General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Belgrade, Serbia, the Recommendation for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Moving Images was adopted. This recommendation marked a significant step in recognizing the importance of preserving and safeguarding audiovisual materials for their cultural and historical importance.

On this day the importance of protecting the audiovisual legacy is emphasized. Events including panel discussions, special screenings, local programming and competitions are held to raise awareness about the value of preserving an audiovisual legacy.

World Audiovisual Heritage Day: 5 museums to visit in India

This year on World Audiovisual Heritage Day, here are five museums you can visit:

1. National Museum, New Delhi

The National Museum, located in the center of the country's capital, is a monument to India's rich cultural legacy. Numerous objects are preserved in the museum, such as textiles, paintings, sculptures and archaeological finds. India's historic martial traditions are also reflected in the National Museum's notable collection of weapons and armor.

2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), formerly the Prince of Wales Museum, is a veritable goldmine of Indian art and history. Numerous objects are exhibited in the museum, such as ornamental art, miniature paintings and ancient sculptures.

3. Indian Museum, Calcutta

One of the oldest museums in India, the Indian Museum, Calcutta, was established in 1814 and is a vital archive of the nation's cultural history. This huge collection covers several fields, such as geology, art, anthropology and archaeology. A rare Egyptian mummy and an incredible collection of fossils are also housed in the Indian Museum.

4. Salar Jung Museum, Hyderabad

Salar Jung Museum is well known for its exceptional collection of art and antiquities. The museum's collection has a wide variety of unique items from various civilizations, including ancient India, Europe and the Middle East. Additionally, the Salar Jung Museum has a large library, weaponry, and an amazing collection of manuscripts.

5. City Palace Museum, Udaipur

The City Palace Museum of Udaipur, situated on the banks of Lake Pichola, offers a glimpse of the lavish lifestyle led by the royal family of Rajasthan. The City Palace complex has several areas that visitors can explore, each highlighting a different facet of Rajput tradition. The museum also has an impressive collection of historical weaponry, including the well-known Maharana Pratap sword.