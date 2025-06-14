This Father’s Day, ParentVerse Salutes the OG Firewall with #SabKaBaap — Because Before ‘Report’ and ‘Block’, There Was Just… Papa

Before there were ‘Report’ and ‘Block’ buttons, there was always Papa. With a sharp eye and a steady voice, he’d say, “Not on my watch” — and that was enough. This Father’s Day, ParentVerse, India’s first-of-its-kind parenting lifestyle platform, launches its deeply resonant campaign, #SabKaBaap, honouring fathers as the original firewalls of the family — the quiet guardians who have protected their children long before digital tools existed.

Today, digital threats aren’t just stories. They’re statistics — and in India, they’re staggering. India has the highest rate of cyberbullying in the world, with over 85% of children reporting being victims. More alarmingly, children in India also report bullying others online twice as often as the global average. Nearly 46% admit to cyberbullying strangers, while 48% confess to targeting people they know, compared to just 17% and 21% globally. From spreading false rumours (39%) to being excluded from group chats (35%) or called names (34%), the emotional toll is significant, often silent, and deeply scarring.

In the face of these rising challenges, fathers have stepped into roles they were never trained for — digital disciplinarians, tech troubleshooters, and emotional anchors. Whether it’s setting screen time limits, talking kids through online harassment, or simply watching over from the sidelines, dads are now the first responders in a crisis that’s mostly invisible.

"In today’s digital age, fathers are not just caregivers — they are the frontline defenders of their children’s online safety," says Abhinav Rao K, Founder & CEO, ParentVerse. "Through the #SabKaBaap campaign, we want to celebrate those everyday acts of protection — the silent glances at a child’s phone, the late-night conversations about hurtful comments, the unspoken promise of safety."

The campaign is also a call to action for fathers to go beyond protection and move into partnership. A recent Times of India report highlighted police concerns around platforms like Instagram and the urgent need for parents to “be friends with their kids” online. That emotional bridge — where children feel seen, heard, and safe enough to share — begins at home, and often, with dad.

Founded in Hyderabad in 2023 by Abhinav Rao K and Neenv Raju Akunuri, ParentVerse was born out of the need to make parenting relevant and responsible in a hyper-digital world. A free parent control app for kids, ParentVerse blends behavioural science with intuitive technology to help parents track screen time, limit app usage, and better understand their children’s digital journeys. Whether you're looking for a parent control app or a parent control app to limit app usage, ParentVerse empowers families to create safer, smarter, and more meaningful connections.

This Father’s Day, ParentVerse invites every family to look beyond gifts and cards, and instead offer a moment of gratitude for the dad who’s always stood guard, said the tough things, and shown up, even when he didn’t know how. Because #SabKaBaap is not just a campaign — it’s a celebration of the man who’s been the firewall long before we knew we needed one.