Live
- Amazon to Cut About 14,000 Corporate Jobs as AI Drives Big Shift
- Textile, shrimp stocks surge following Trump's comments on India-US trade deal
- UPI transactions in India jump 35 pc in H1 2025, touch Rs 143 lakh crore: Report
- Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark, Nears Munjya’s Record
- India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes
- FinX Launches India’s 1st National Mutual Fund Olympiad in Partnership with HSBC , Axis and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30–31, to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations
- India to Host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026
- Cloud-seeding activity in Delhi put on hold due to low moisture, says IIT Kanpur
- Mother and son electrocuted, villagers blame power department for negligence
Today is international day of care and support: Building strength through care and support
Care and support are fundamental human needs that nurture growth, resilience, and emotional well-being. From early childhood to adulthood, every...
Care and support are fundamental human needs that nurture growth, resilience, and emotional well-being. From early childhood to adulthood, every individual flourishes when surrounded by compassion and understanding. Genuine care builds trust, while consistent support instills confidence, enabling people to face challenges with courage and hope. Whether in schools, homes, or workplaces, a caring environment becomes the foundation upon which individuals feel valued, secure, and motivated to do their best.
In education, care and support play an especially vital role. When teachers listen empathetically, encourage gently, and celebrate progress—no matter how small—students develop a sense of belonging. This emotional connection enhances learning and creativity, as students are more willing to take risks, ask questions, and explore new ideas without fear of judgment. Similarly, peer support fosters teamwork, empathy, and shared responsibility, creating a community of learners who uplift one another.
Beyond the classroom, care and support are equally transformative in personal and professional life. A word of encouragement during a difficult moment, a helping hand extended without being asked, or simply being present for someone can make a profound difference. These gestures remind us of our shared humanity and reinforce the importance of compassion in an increasingly fast-paced world.
Ultimately, care and support are not acts of charity but expressions of strength. They build bridges between individuals, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and isolation into belonging. When we care for others and offer support selflessly, we contribute to a more empathetic, harmonious, and resilient society—one where every person feels seen, heard, and empowered to thrive.