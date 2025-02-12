Live
Top Picks for a Memorable Valentine’s Day: Gifts for Him & Her
It is a day of love, affection, and emotional bonding, as it provides an opportunity to admire those people close to us on this special occasion. It reminds us about the power of appreciation, respect, and care. Gifting on this day becomes a meaningful act that strengthens the bond, thereby showing thoughtfulness and deep affection. Jaypee's premium homeware and cookware range combines sophistication and practicality, offering gifts that enhance daily life with exquisite design and quality—making them the perfect choice for a memorable Valentine's Day.
1) SNAPSIP 500
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Jaypee Plus Insulated Leakproof Coffee Mug is constructed from 304 stainless steel that is durable, and it is copper coated for the best retention of temperature. This mug keeps the beverage hot or cold for hours and easily fits in backpacks and car cup holders. An anti-slip cover and an easy-to-clean design make this mug perfect for daily use at the office, during travel, or leisure.This elegant and purposeful mug makes a great gift for Valentine's Day, showing you care enough about your loved one's convenience and comfort while keeping their drinks at the right temperature.
AVAILABILITY: SNAPSIP
PRICE: Rs.382
2) MYN
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: The Jaypee Plus Vacuum Insulated Mug is made of SS 304 rust-proof steel, durable and with an internal strainer. It's 100% leakproof, keeping drinks hot or cold for hours. It fits most car cup holders, perfect for coffee, tea, soup, juice, and more. The tight-seal lid prevents spills and keeps your beverages at the perfect temperature. This sleek, practical mug is a thoughtful gift for Valentine's Day, fusing style with convenience, perfectly suited for daily routines, work, or traveling.
AVAILABILITY: MYN
PRICE: Rs.370
3) PASSION
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: You can take your favorite hot beverages on the go with this portable insulated mug. Made out of food-grade, BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, it ensures health and safety on every sip. Double-walled insulation simply means your drinks would stay hot for longer, with no danger of rusted stainless steel giving your beverage a tainted taste. Easy to clean, hygienic, and well-suited for daily use. This stylish, functional mug makes a thoughtful gift for your loved one. It keeps their drinks at the perfect temperature, offering a delightful experience wherever they are.
AVAILABILITY:PASSION
PRICE:Rs.395
4) VIBRANT COMBO PACK
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION:This set of a lightweight, leak-proof 900 ml bottle and two 250 ml copper glasses provides the benefits of copper. The food-grade, rust-free copper ensures purity and safety, while the secure turn-around cap offers convenience. The set is easy to maintain, hygienic, and durable, making it both functional and stylish.This set of copper water bottles is the perfect gift for Valentine's Day, combining health and elegance. Antimicrobial properties ensure safe hydration, showing that you care for your loved one with every refreshing sip.
AVAILABILITY:VIBRANT COMBO
PRICE: Rs.1,850
5) MEAL PLUS
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: The Jaypee Plus Meal Plus Combo Lunch Box is designed for office-goers, featuring high-quality stainless-steel interiors and a convenient carrying bag. Available in numerous colors, compact and portable it also comes with a shoulder strap and hand straps. This would make a beautiful Valentine’s Day gift, and because you do care about them staying healthy as well as for convenience. As you can move easily with your lunch, not spoiling their freshness, which can add personalization to one's daily schedule making lunch hours even more memorable.
AVAILABILITY:MEAL PLUS
PRICE: Rs.1,950
6) STEAM AND COOK
PRODUCT DESCRIPTION: Introducing the innovative kitchen appliance from Jaypee Plus—the "Steam and Cook." This versatile appliance is designed to replace conventional egg boilers, rice cookers, noodle boilers, and more, simplifying your cooking experience. It makes steaming vegetables and other foods easier and more convenient, all while retaining nutrients and flavor. This practical yet stylish appliance is an ideal valentine’s gift for anyone who loves to cook or values convenience. It's a thoughtful way to show your loved one you care about their health and well-being, making cooking faster, easier, and more enjoyable.
AVAILABILITY:STEAM AND COOK
PRICE: Rs.1,250