Throwback Travel Diaries Of Bollywood Celebrities
The major hit of the Coronavirus is faced by the travel industry… Yes! Be it the famous places like Paris, Spain and Italy or the spiritual places like Kasi, Uttarakhand and Amarnath… All these places are now vacant and are waiting for their visitors with a heavy-hearted pose.
The Coronavirus being contagious, all the Governments have ordered their people to stay at home and restricted all the modes of transport too. Still, the condition is serious in a few countries so, the travel industry will not get back to its track so easily.
But our dear Bollywood and small screen stars have posted their throwback pics of their travel diaries and made us witness the lovely pics amidst the picturesque backgrounds… Have a look!
Amitabh Bachchan
We are all living in 'hortus conclusus' .. wandering about within ourselves .. in our 'enclosed garden' .. BUT .. Keukenhof , the most beautiful open garden is different .. such fond memories of Jaya Abhishek and Shweta in these heavenly spaces .. and little Abhishek falling into one bunch , into one क्यारी and almost getting lost ..😀 .. those were the days !!
This legendary actor Amitabh ji has posted the image of a beautiful flower garden in Keukenhof which is also known as the Garden of Europe. This garden is located in the town of Lisse in the Netherlands… Wow such beautiful flowers have taken our hearts away!!!
Randeep Hooda
#Waiting for the flights to start.. #lockdownlife #serpenteagle #wildrandeep #jungleehooda #wildwednesday #wildlife #wildlifephotography #wildlifephotographer #nature #incredibleindia #motherearth #birds #birdsofinstagram #environment #india #photographers_of_india #animals #animallovers #earth #corbett #uttarakhand #uttarakhandheaven
This Bollywood man has shared a pic of a beautiful bird and stated that he is waiting for flights to start as he is missing his travelling badly.
Sayyeshaa
This cute actress of Kollywood and Arya's heartthrob has made us go awe with her awesome Bali images. She is seen relaxing amidst the blue water near a swimming pool.
This is another image of Bali travel diaries… Sayyeshaa looks beautiful posing to cams in a restaurant.
Aditi Bhatia
This beautiful Roohi of the small screen also posted a throwback picture of her travel diaries and is seen posing to cams with all the pleasing, scenic and delightful rocklands.
Sushanth
This Tollywood young hero also posted an amazing pic of Switzerland and he is seen posing to cams amidst the wowsome snow-filled mountains!!!
So we hope all of you enjoyed the virtual tour of these amazing places… Thanks to all the celebrities who made us remember our travel memories!!!