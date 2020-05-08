Throwback Travel Diaries Of Bollywood Celebrities

The major hit of the Coronavirus is faced by the travel industry… Yes! Be it the famous places like Paris, Spain and Italy or the spiritual places like Kasi, Uttarakhand and Amarnath… All these places are now vacant and are waiting for their visitors with a heavy-hearted pose.



The Coronavirus being contagious, all the Governments have ordered their people to stay at home and restricted all the modes of transport too. Still, the condition is serious in a few countries so, the travel industry will not get back to its track so easily.

But our dear Bollywood and small screen stars have posted their throwback pics of their travel diaries and made us witness the lovely pics amidst the picturesque backgrounds… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

This legendary actor Amitabh ji has posted the image of a beautiful flower garden in Keukenhof which is also known as the Garden of Europe. This garden is located in the town of Lisse in the Netherlands… Wow such beautiful flowers have taken our hearts away!!!



Randeep Hooda

This Bollywood man has shared a pic of a beautiful bird and stated that he is waiting for flights to start as he is missing his travelling badly.



Sayyeshaa

This cute actress of Kollywood and Arya's heartthrob has made us go awe with her awesome Bali images. She is seen relaxing amidst the blue water near a swimming pool.

This is another image of Bali travel diaries… Sayyeshaa looks beautiful posing to cams in a restaurant.



Aditi Bhatia

This beautiful Roohi of the small screen also posted a throwback picture of her travel diaries and is seen posing to cams with all the pleasing, scenic and delightful rocklands.



Sushanth

This Tollywood young hero also posted an amazing pic of Switzerland and he is seen posing to cams amidst the wowsome snow-filled mountains!!!



So we hope all of you enjoyed the virtual tour of these amazing places… Thanks to all the celebrities who made us remember our travel memories!!!