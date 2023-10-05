Tourism recovery in Asia-Pacific region strong and robust post pandemic: PATA

New Delhi: The recovery in tourism in the Asia-Pacific region after the COVID-19 pandemic has been "strong and robust" and the numbers have reached about 80 per cent of 2019's figures, the chief of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) said on Thursday.

Peter Semone was interacting with reporters during the second day of the 46th edition of the PATA Travel Mart being hosted here from October 4-6. The physical version of the PATA Travel Mart is being held after a hiatus of three years due to the Covid pandemic. "Recovery from 2019 numbers... in the Asia-Pacific region, we are running at about 80 per cent. So there is a recovery and I have to say its strong and robust recovery.

"The quality of tourism, in terms of lengths of stays, is better. It seems, when people are travelling, they are travelling a little bit more seriously and in a bit more committed way," Semone said when asked about the recovery made in tourism sector in the Asia-Pacific region. Later on the sidelines, he also shared some of the factors which have led to this "good recovery". "Pent-up demand for travel is one of the main factors, I think, as people have been wanting to travel since the pandemic, when restrictions were imposed," he told PTI.

Exhibitors from South Korea, Nepal, Malaysia, Taiwan and some of the states from India are also participating in the mega event. Lot of travel incentive deals were offered by agencies once borders began to be opened again, and people were also yearning to travel to meet their family members in other countries, do these factors also contributed to the recovery in tourism in the region, another senior official of PATA told PTI. Union Tourism Secretary V Vidyavathi and other senior officials of the ministry also were present on the occasion. Vidyavathi said besides promoting 'Travel for LiFE' initiative, the Ministry of Tourism is also focussing on shining light on lesser-known tourism sites, the "hidden gems" of India, to urge tourists to try out new destination while lessening burden on existing tourism sites. The PATA Travel Mart 2023 is being held at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan.

The IECC complex was also the venue for the G20 Summit held from September 9-10. The G20 theme under India's presidency has been 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- One Earth. One Family. One Future'. PATA, founded in 1951, is a renowned not-for-profit association recognised internationally for its role as a catalyst in the responsible development of travel and tourism in the Asia-Pacific region. The event in Delhi brings together tourism professionals and business stakeholders from across the world, offering a unique platform for networking, learning and collaboration, officials said. PATA Travel Mart is one of the important international trade exhibitions catering to the tourism sector and it serves as a platform for trade interactions between global buyers and sellers mostly from the Asia-Pacific region. This year, the event is featuring different activities, including, the PATA Youth Symposium and the PATA Forum on Sustainability, besides the B2B Mart. The prestigious PATA Gold Award ceremony was also held during the travel conclave here.