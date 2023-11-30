Trust the goodness of almonds!

There was an outburst of happiness, when all the 41 construction workers who were trapped in the Silkyara tunnel were successfully rescued. Images of saved workers cheering and clapping in excitement after being extracted from the tunnel enthralled the nation. While it was one of the toughest rescue operations that continued for 17 days, the workers struck inside the tunnel survived on supplied oxygen and a healthy diet of nuts, puffed rice and chickpeas. After extracted from the tunnel, the labourers offered almonds to the rescue workers who were experts in the rat-hole mining technique.

When struck in such unprecedented situations, only a few things can help one stay alive—determination and a nutritional diet to keep the body going. And almonds played a vital role in keeping the workers’ nutritional value intact while being struck in the tunnel.

Almonds are packed with 15 essential nutrients, including vitamin E, protein, riboflavin, zinc, magnesium, and so on. The protein contained in almonds not only provides energy but also supports the growth and maintenance of muscle mass. The best thing about almonds is that they can be eaten in any form and at any time of the day to maximize their nutritional benefits. Almonds also contain riboflavin, contributing to normal energy-yielding metabolism. These nuts are rich in Vitamin B2 and phosphorus, providing essential nutrients known for their role in releasing energy from food. Considering these nutritional elements together, almonds stand as a healthy source of energy to help keep us active.

Almonds definitely helped them combat stress and provided them with energy to stay afloat in difficult situations.