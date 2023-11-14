Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu

Tulsi Vivah, an annual Hindu festival, will be celebrated on November 24, 2023, marking the sacred union of Tulsi (holy basil) with Lord Vishnu. This auspicious occasion follows Devuthani Ekadashi, which occurs ten days after Diwali, amplifying the spiritual significance.

The ceremonial union between Tulsi and Lord Vishnu is believed to address various issues related to marriage, wealth and health. Even though Lord Vishnu is the husband of Goddess Lakshmi, the unique story behind his marriage to Goddess Tulsi adds an intriguing layer to this ritual.

According to the Drik Panchang, the muhurat of Tulsi Vivah dictates that the Dwadashi Tithi begins at 09:01 PM on November 23, 2023 and concludes at 07:06 PM from November 24, 2023.

The celebration has immense significance in Hindu rituals as it is believed to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu. Devotees participate in the festivities and perform rituals that are said to ensure a trouble-free marriage for the couples and bring happiness to the family.

To celebrate Tulsi Vivah, followers are advised to start their day with an early morning bath and wear clean clothes (excluding black attire). Fasting is a common practice on this day. The Tulsi plant, considered an incarnation of Goddess Mahalakshmi, is married to the Shaligram, believed to be the form of Lord Vishnu.

The ritual consists of placing pots of tulsi on the ground or on the terrace, planting sugarcane in the soil and decorating the pot with a red stole (chunri). The Shaligram is then placed in the Tulsi pot and both are decorated with turmeric paste. The culmination of the ceremony involves worshiping Tulsi and Shaligram, followed by offering them bhog (food).

The festival of Tulsi Vivah not only symbolizes the divine union of nature and spirituality but also serves as a guide to leading a joyful and fulfilling life. As the auspicious date approaches, devotees eagerly prepare to participate in the ancient traditions that connect them with the divine.