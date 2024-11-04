Tulsi Vivah 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, and Significance of This Sacred Festival

Tulsi Vivah is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated annually in the Kartik month, marking the ceremonial marriage of the Tulsi plant (considered a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi) with Lord Shaligram, a form of Lord Vishnu. Observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Tulsi Vivah aligns with Devuthani Ekadashi, symbolizing Lord Vishnu’s awakening from his cosmic slumber. Devotees perform rituals by adorning the Tulsi plant, fasting, lighting diyas, and conducting traditional wedding ceremonies at home or in temples. Celebrating Tulsi Vivah is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and blessings to the household, promoting family harmony and spiritual well-being.

Significance of Tulsi in Hindu Culture

Tulsi, known for its medicinal qualities, also holds deep religious importance in Hinduism. The presence of a Tulsi plant at home is believed to invite peace, prosperity, and the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Each year, the festival of Tulsi Vivah is observed in the Kartik month, symbolizing the divine marriage of Goddess Tulsi with Lord Shaligram, a form of Lord Vishnu.

When is Tulsi Vivah in 2024?

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik, coinciding with Devuthani Ekadashi, marking the end of Lord Vishnu’s four-month Yoga Nidra. In 2024, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 6:54 PM on November 11 and concludes at 7:28 PM on November 12, making November 12 the main day for observing Tulsi Vivah. If necessary, the rituals can also be performed on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi.

Tulsi Vivah Rituals and Observance

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, devotees observe a fast and perform puja rituals to honour Tulsi and Lord Shaligram. Married women often undertake the fast and conduct the rituals, praying for the happiness and well-being of their families. The ceremony is traditionally conducted in temples or at home.

Steps to Perform Tulsi Vivah:

1. Morning Preparations: Begin by taking a ritual bath and pledging to observe the fast. Then, Lord Vishnu is ceremoniously awakened with mantra chanting, conch blowing, and bell ringing.

2. Evening Puja: As dusk falls, light diyas around the home and the place of worship. Tulsi is adorned with 16 items, representing traditional offerings, before commencing the marriage ritual with Lord Shaligram.

Tulsi Vivah is celebrated with devotion and reverence, symbolizing the union of divine forces and inviting divine blessings for a prosperous and harmonious family life.