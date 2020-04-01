Turn this crisis into an opportunity

For some couples, being stuck inside together in their own little bubble for a few weeks sounds like a dream come true. But for other couples, this could be their worst nightmare.

From what we hear, some couples quarantined together are already losing their minds — and we've got a long way to go, people!

As we're all being told to practice social distancing, and not to leave the house at all unless for essential purposes, couples are being quarantined together for an indefinite amount of time.

If you're feeling stressed out about the impact of coronavirus on your relationship, know that you're not alone, and your nervous reaction to being quarantined with your partner is normal.

In order to help you cope with all of these changes, here are some tips for keeping your relationship intact when you're with your partner.

Make time for being alone

Alone time every day is crucial. Everyone needs time by themselves and it can't just be when you use the bathroom. Take time to be alone whether that is to just breathe, masturbate, text with a friend, take a nap, read…whatever.

The important thing is to take time to be with you, yourself, and just you.

Try to coordinate timing with your partn0er, this way, when you're having your alone time, your partner can have theirs, too. You both need time apart from each other to recharge and ensure that you don't rip each other's eyes out.

Create a schedule

Many people are struggling to keep a normal schedule right now, which is unfortunate because most of us rely on schedules for a sense of stability and even to combat things like anxiety and depression.

Couples should sit down together and come up with a rough schedule to add some structure and make things feel a little more normal.

This is particularly helpful for couples navigating working from home together for the first time, or being around each other a lot more than usual. You can also use this time to set some general ground rules about noise or interruptions when working.

Stay in touch with outside world

Unfortunately, during this time, it's not possible (well, possible but very, very ill advised — PLEASE don't do it unless absolutely necessary) to go out and see other friends and family members.

The whole point of social distancing is to avoid the spreading of germs, and that only works when we all stay home. But, thanks to technology, there are plenty of other ways to communicate with others. Don't neglect relationships with friends and loved ones who are not your partner.

Making sure that you have one to two calls, minimum, per day with other people is helpful to your mental health and overall sanity and connection.

Schedule video chats or phone calls with at least one friend or family member per day. It's important to maintain your other relationships, even while you're primarily with your partner.

Learn how to communicate better

Communication is key in relationships all the time, but when you are quarantined together 24/7, communication is even more important.

Part of this is learning to fight well — meaning being empathetic, and not engaging in minimizing, name calling, or shaming.

We're all going to lose it for what feels like 'no reason,' we're going to be rude or not the best version of ourselves — and that's okay. We need to give ourselves and our partner(s) grace.

Use the time to your advantage

If you're one of those couples who lives together but barely ever sees each other due to conflicting schedules or social lives, now's the time to reconnect.

Although it's not ideal to be "trapped" at home, you can still make the most of it and do fun things with your partner.

Now is a time when the world — and your partner — needs more love than ever.

Everything is so uncertain and stressful right now, but if you follow these tips and actively work on being the best partner you can be, you can be certain that being quarantined together you won't destroy your relationship. Just think — it might actually bring you closer!