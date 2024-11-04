UAE’s Cutis International Now in Hyderabad

Inauguration by Rahul Hegde I.P.S. DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic), Actor Shri Teja, Dr. Preeti Reddy, Manjula Reddy, MLA Arekepudi Gandhi, Shaik Hameed Patel, Corporater, Dr. Shajeer Machinchery (Founder & Chairman Cutis International), Jayan Krishna Pillai (CEO & Vice Chairman Cutis International) & Dr. Gowri Shankar (Executive Director)

Hyderabad, 4th November 2024: Cutis International, the UAE's premier brand in advanced hair transplant and cosmetic treatments, is proud to announce its expansion into the vibrant city of Hyderabad. Rooted in a rich legacy of excellence in the UAE, Cutis International is dedicated to providing quality care and advanced solutions, emphasizing its commitment to making these treatments accessible to individuals across the globe.

Dr.Shajeer machinchery founder & chairman of the group envisioned group vision 2030 becomes one of the top player in india and Gcc and Hyderabad unit plays a big role in growth in their region

K. Jayan vice chairman n CEO , explained to group innovated its operational methodology to make cosmetic care affordable in different aspects our aggressive expansions plan is carefully crafted offer knowing market dynamics.

Dr Gowri Shankar, Executive director mentioned the group vision of providing internal quality standards, patient safety and perfection of the procedure.

Cutis International Cosmetic Clinic is one of the best hair transplant and skin clinics in India and the United Arab Emirates, providing the best treatment at affordable prices to anyone suffering from hair and skin issues. CUTISINTERNATIONAL Cosmetic Clinic has branches in UK, DUBAI, SHARJAH, MUSQAT and many parts in india. It has been in operation for over a decade. It has about 25 doctors in Nine locations. Today, the CUTISINTERNATIONAL Cosmetic Clinic's quality is celebrated by more than 100000 satisfied customers.

With a global reach that extends from the UK to UAE, Oman, and now in India, Hyderabad. Cutis International is renowned for its expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to empowering individuals to rediscover their natural beauty with confidence.

Here with cutis they restore their natural hairline with the least invasive procedures and latest surgical technologies. As one of the pioneers in Micro FUE treatments UAE, OMAN, DUBAI, UK & in Kerala, Cutis International has become the most trusted Hair transplant clinic with centers at Trivandrum, Kochi, Calicut, Kottakkal, Bangalore, Hyderabad.

Treatments at CUTIS INTERNATIONAL

Hair Transplantation,

Hair Loss Treatments,

Skin & Dermatology, Cosmetic Procedures

OUR LEADERS

