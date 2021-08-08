Vibha Batra: My interest in writing came with genes

Vibha Batra is a Chennai-based popular author, graphic novelist, advertising consultant, poet, lyricist, translator, playwright, travel writer and columnist.



She has published 18 books including Pinkoo Shergill Pastry Chef, The Secret Life of Debbie G (a graphic novel) Merry the Elephant's Rainy Day, Bathinda to Bangkok, The Reluctant Debutante, The Dream Merchants, Keeping it Real, Euro Trip, Ludhiana to London, Glitter and Gloss, The Activist and The Capitalist, Sweet Sixteen (Yeah, Right!), Seventeen and Done (you Done!), Eighteen and Wiser (Not Quite!), Family Crossword, A Twist of Lime, Tongue in Cheek, and Ishaavaasya Upanishad: Knowledge and Action.

Her work has been featured in books and publications in India and abroad. She is also an organic gardener and explorer.

She wrote the Hindi lyrics for Thuppaki and has written the anthems for leading corporate houses like The Chola Group, Murugappa, Brakes India, GBS India, and Cavin Kare. She has contributed short stories and poems to the Chicken Soup series, international anthologies, print magazines and ezines.

She also conducts creative writing workshops for children and adults both independently and at the British Council Chennai. Her Sweet Sixteen trilogy published by Penguin, and her graphic novel The Secret Life of Debbie G published by Harper Collins, have been optioned for screen adaptation by leading production houses.

When she was asked about her inspiration to write this book, Vibha said, "To answer your question truthfully, all I wanted to do was binge eat. But oh, the guilt! Enter the best excuse in the world. Research for my new book. And lo, PinkooShergill Pastry Chef was born!"

"It's the story of a cute, cool, creative boy Pinkoo, who wants to be a pastry chef. Alas, his father won't hear of it. Along with his best friend, cousin, and worst enemy, he hatches a plan to make his dream come true. Will he accomplish his dream? Or will he get caught red-handed by his father? You'll have to read the book to find out," she added.

Vibha says that she had tons of research to write this book. "I did tons of research. Dessert buffets were demolished. Countless cakes and pastries were devoured. Unspecified number of goodies were sampled. In short, all diets were broken in the making of this book," she says.

While asked about how did writing happened to her, She said, "Like all things in my life, I blame writing on my genes. My maternal grandfather, the late Shri Vishnu Kant Shastri was a prolific author, poet, scholar, and academic. My parents are avid readers. Initially, all I wanted to do was eat. But despite my best intentions, their love for books and reading and writing rubbed off on me."

Vibha advices budding writers don't offer or pay heed to any. "I'm not a big fan of unsolicited advice. So, my advice would be this: don't offer or pay heed to any," she concludes.