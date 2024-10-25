Vishal Mishra set to make his UK concert debut

Music composer, singer, and lyricist Vishal Mishra, renowned for his chartbuster songs like “Pehle Bhi Main” from Animal, is set to perform his first-ever concert in the UK next month. The event will take place at the iconic Ovo Arena in London on November 24, and the announcement has already generated excitement among fans eager to attend.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Vishal shared, “This is my first-ever concert in London, and it holds a special place in my heart. While I have performed in many cities and countries, London has always been at the top of my wish list.” He emphasized the significance of this concert as a milestone in his career, stating, “It’s an incredible opportunity to connect with my amazing UK audience. Music is not just my profession but my reason for being, and I look forward to celebrating music with my people and love there.”

Known for his Bollywood hits such as “Kaise Hua,” “NaachoNaacho,” and “PehlaPyaar,” Vishal’s live concert is organized by Rock On Music Ltd, led by Vijay Bhola, aimed at the Indian diaspora and Bollywood music lovers in the UK.

With tickets available on the AXS website, the concert promises to be a vibrant celebration of music, providing the perfect platform for attendees to unwind and connect with fellow music enthusiasts. Earlier this year, Vishal released “Roya Jab Tu” from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, describing it as a soulful track that addresses the challenges faced by the lead characters in their relationship.