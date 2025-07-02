Ways to Use Multani Mitti for Radiant and Clear Skin at Home

For generations, Multani mitti, also known as Fuller’s Earth, has been cherished for its powerful skin-enhancing properties. This ancient natural remedy is known to cleanse deeply, remove excess oil, and purify the skin from within—making it an excellent choice for those looking to achieve a clear and glowing complexion without the use of harsh chemicals.

Its gentle action suits various skin types, especially oily and acne-prone skin, helping to detoxify and restore balance. Here are five of the best and easiest ways to incorporate Multani mitti into your skincare routine at home:

1. Multani Mitti with Rose Water and Lemon Juice

A classic and effective combination, this face pack is perfect for refreshing tired skin. Mix 1 tablespoon of Multani mitti with rose water and a few drops of lemon juice to form a smooth paste. Apply the mixture evenly on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes. Rinse off with cold water. This blend helps cleanse pores, reduce oiliness, and gives the skin a healthy glow. Use this pack twice a week for best results.

2. Multani Mitti, Sandalwood, Turmeric and Rose Water

This powerful natural mix combines the purifying properties of Multani mitti with the soothing effects of sandalwood powder and the anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric. Blend all three with rose water or milk to create a smooth pack. Apply evenly on your face and allow it to dry completely before washing it off. This combination gently exfoliates dead skin cells, reduces blemishes, and brightens the skin—leaving your face supple and nourished.

3. Multani Mitti with Mint Leaves and Rose Water

If you struggle with oily or combination skin, especially during the summer, this pack is an ideal choice. Crush a handful of mint leaves and mix with 2 tablespoons of Multani mitti and rose water. The mint provides a cooling effect while the Multani mitti absorbs excess sebum. Apply the paste and rinse after it dries. It helps shrink pores, refresh your skin, and control oil production naturally.

4. Multani Mitti and Honey

For those with dry or dull skin, adding honey to Multani mitti offers a nourishing and hydrating solution. Mix the two with a bit of rose water and apply the paste to your face. Let it sit for around 10 minutes before rinsing off. This pack replenishes moisture while drawing out impurities—leaving your skin soft, dewy, and radiant.

5. Multani Mitti with Raw Milk

Mix 1 tablespoon of Multani mitti with 2 tablespoons of raw milk to form a gentle, brightening face pack. This combination is especially beneficial for dry or uneven skin. Apply it on your face and leave for about 15 minutes. Rinse off with normal water. Raw milk hydrates the skin and lightens pigmentation, while Multani mitti clears impurities and improves texture.

By using these simple yet effective Multani mitti remedies at home, you can enjoy clear, glowing skin naturally—without relying on store-bought products full of chemicals.