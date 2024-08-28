Welspun Announces New Partnership with Queer Eye’s Jeremiah Brent

Welspun Living Ltd., a leading global manufacturer and distributor of home textiles, today announced a new partnership with Jeremiah Brent, designer and cast member of the upcoming Season Nine of Queer Eye, to launch a collection of home textile furnishings. The collection blends modern and traditional elements in a range of products for the primary bed and bath suite. The full product line will be unveiled to the trade from September 16-19, 2024, at The Home Fashion Products Association (HFPA) market week in New York City.

The collection seeks to bridge the gap between artistry and accessibility, and it sources Welspun Living’s sustainable manufacturing capabilities to create home solutions that meet the needs of design- and environmentally-conscious consumers.

“I have been a longtime admirer of Jeremiah’s work as an interior designer, and it was a pleasure to collaborate with him to produce an accessible, sustainable and multifaceted collection of innovative bed and bath products,” said Dipali Goenka, Managing Director and CEO of Welspun Living. “Both our team and Jeremiah’s were very passionate about this project at the onset, and we look forward to providing design-conscious consumers with a line of products that fits their lifestyles and sources sustainable textiles and manufacturing practices.”

“Signing up with Jeremiah Brent is a pivotal moment for us,” said Keyur Parekh, CEO Global Business, Welspun Global Brands Limited. “Our collaboration with Jeremiah reflects our shared endeavour of creating timeless, high-quality products that resonate with modern consumers. His unique approach, blending natural elements with classic influences, perfectly aligns with our commitment to sustainability and style. We are thrilled about the exciting opportunity to partner with Jeremiah Brent to continue delivering products that exemplify quality, style and sustainability for the modern consumer.”

This most recent collaboration is yet another strategic partnership for Welspun Living with global brands and renowned interior designers. The company has longtime partnerships with the Wimbledon Championship and Martha Stewart, and it consistently provides partners with sustainably sourced and innovative textile solutions.

“My first meeting with the Welspun team left me incredibly excited and inspired to craft a collection that could live beautifully in anyone’s home,” the designer stated. “With references to nature and nods to the classics, we’ve been able to create pieces that will stand the test of time and bridge the gap between artistry and accessibility.”

Welspun Living has been a global leader in home textiles for more than three decades, placing a constant focus on innovation, branding, and sustainability. The company has a wide variety of home textile brands and a product portfolio in bed, bath and flooring solutions. The company holds more than 30 patents that ensure both the quality and sustainable nature of the company’s products, as well as technology that monitors the entire supply chain for inefficiencies and to utilize resources.