What is a creative way to use orange in Navratri décor?

The festival of Navratri is all about colours, traditions, and positive energy filling every corner of the home. Orange, with its cheerful and uplifting vibe, is the perfect shade to highlight during the celebrations. Whether through fabrics, flowers, or accents, it creates a festive yet inviting environment

Orange, the lovely shade of happiness, warmth, and festivity, is a fantastic colour to incorporate into your Navratri décor. The colour not only reflects the joyous nature of the festival but also creates a warm, joyful atmosphere in the home. Orange can be used creatively in both softer and bolder aspects of the décor.

Out of all the colour options, textiles are the easiest way to start—throw pillows, blankets, or rugs in vibrant orange will instantly add warmth to any space while elevating the gaiety level. If you are feeling really brave, consider a set of drapes or accent chair in a lovely shade of burnt orange or tangerine for a more dramatic appearance. Even better would be metallic accents in your orange décor—gold or copper accents truly add richness and make the décor even more glamorous for the occasion.

Flower decor serves as another outlet of creativity.

Marigolds and orange lilies can be artfully styled in clusters on table tops, entryways, or pooja spaces to establish a traditional yet stylish feel. Even rangoli designs with orange petals or powder can serve as a conversation starter.

For a more modern approach, bring in orange through accent decor—lanterns, votive holders, or wall art, even just a few accent pieces would satisfy the Navratri orange.

Layering orange and earthy neutrals such a beige or grey, provide some balance and warmth, whereas layers of peacock green or fuchsia pair well for some holiday pop.

The key is to let orange shine no question, just not overpower the concept. Orange, through fabrics, flowers, or accents, can blend both references of statements of traditional and modern vibes, lighting up the home during Navratri celebrations!

(The writer is an Interior Architect and founder of Angie Homes)