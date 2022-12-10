What is Rainbow baby? Why they are special and precious?

Rainbow baby is a healthy baby born after losing a baby because of miscarriage, infant loss, stillbirth or neonatal death. Rainbow babies are considered miracle babies because they have powerful impact in helping parents heal after a loss. However, Rainbow pregnancies can also be emotionally complex as it involves feeling of grief and also guilt apart offering great relief and excitement.



How Rainbow baby term got popularized?

The term Rainbow baby has gained much popularity among the parents in the baby loss community. It symbolizes hope, healing and something beautiful after a dark and turbulent time. This is much like the rainbow's symbol of promise and light.

What experiences does women face, when expecting a rainbow baby?

Most women who tend to lose a baby would get pregnant again. Your body takes time to heal, but it is your mental state that would often take the longest to recover. Expecting again can raise a slew of conflicting emotions such as guilt, relief, excitement and sadness. You can go through every emotion; grieve the way you wish to grieve and celebrate this new pregnancy however you like. You might also keep the news of your pregnancy as secret, until is become visible, even that is fine.

Honouring a Pregnancy Loss and Celebrating a Rainbow Baby

It is significant to take time to grieve after the loss of a child as well as understand the grieving process. Grief is very personal and also complex emotion. Even if you are anticipating a joyful new arrival, you can still mourn for the baby you lost.

Few steps which would help you through the grieving process

-August 22 is Rainbow Baby Day, this day can help you commemorate by encouraging you to share your story, in social media, with friends in a support group.

-you can create a memory of your baby, by planting a tree or garden in honour of your child. Few hospitals offer to make hand as well as footprints of your baby as a keepsake, take pictures or give them christening.

-You can seek support. This could also mean joining a grief group, talking with people you know who have lost a baby or even just talking with your spouse.

-Grieve with your partner, talk to your partner about how you are feeling and communicate throughout the pregnancy about your wishes and worries.