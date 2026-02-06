Why Applying Kajal to Babies’ Eyes May Do More Harm Than Good

In many homes, applying kajal to a baby’s eyes is seen as an expression of love and protection. Families often believe the practice shields children from negative energy and enhances their appearance. Passed down through generations, it has remained a deeply rooted cultural habit.

However, growing medical awareness suggests that what once felt harmless may not be safe for children’s delicate eyes.

Emerging Health Concerns

Eye specialists are increasingly cautioning parents about the possible risks linked to kajal use in infants and young children. Reports of redness, swelling, watering, and irritation after application have raised questions about the safety of cosmetic products used near children’s eyes.

Because babies cannot clearly communicate discomfort, minor problems may go unnoticed until they worsen.

What Makes Kajal Risky?

Many store-bought kajal products may contain additives, preservatives, or chemical compounds that are not suitable for sensitive skin. In some cases, traces of heavy metals or carbon particles may also be present. These substances can irritate the soft tissues around the eyes.

Infants’ skin is thinner and more delicate than that of adults, making it more vulnerable to reactions. Even small amounts of contamination or harsh ingredients can cause discomfort or infection. Repeated use may increase the likelihood of problems.

Common Eye Problems Linked to Use

Experts note that applying kajal can sometimes lead to symptoms such as itching, redness, watery eyes, and swelling. Children may frequently rub their eyes, which can further aggravate irritation and spread germs.

In more serious situations, infections or boils may develop around the eyelids. If untreated, these conditions may require medical attention and medication. Prolonged or repeated irritation could also affect eye health over time.

Higher Risk for Young Infants

Newborns and babies under one year are especially sensitive. Their immune systems and eye structures are still developing, which makes them more susceptible to infections and allergic reactions.

Using cosmetic products near their eyes can introduce bacteria or harmful substances, increasing the chances of complications. For this reason, many health professionals recommend avoiding such practices altogether during infancy.

Safer Alternatives for Eye Care

Rather than using kajal, parents are encouraged to focus on simple hygiene measures. Gently cleaning the eyes with a soft, clean cloth dipped in boiled and cooled water is usually enough to maintain cleanliness.

If any redness, discharge, or swelling appears, seeking timely medical advice can help prevent further issues.

Putting Health Before Habit

While cultural traditions hold emotional significance, a child’s safety and well-being should always come first. Small preventive steps can protect their vision and ensure healthy development.

Choosing science-backed care over old habits can make a lasting difference — because protecting a child’s eyesight is more important than following custom.