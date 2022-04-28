Why You Must Always Carry A Travel Pillow With You

Traveling is a fun experience for many people. Aside from meeting your loved ones who live in different locations, you can learn more about the places you're traveling to, such as their traditions, delicacies, and culture. Plus, you get to unwind, enjoy yourself, and forget about the stressful workloads and responsibilities.

But traveling doesn't come without any challenges. Many travellers often have difficulty getting sufficient sleep while on trips due to uncomfortable sleeping positions. So, if you're someone who frequently travels, it'll be helpful to bring a travel pillow for a more relaxing sleep while on the road.

Whether for correcting sleeping posture, relieving body aches, or reducing the risks of health conditions, using a travel pillow is beneficial.





Continue reading to learn more about why a travel pillow is an essential.



1. It Promotes Proper Sleep

One of the main reasons that makes a travel pillow an essential is its capacity to correct sleeping patterns. For starters, people often have a hard time getting enough sleep during a trip due to tight spaces and upright sleeping positions.

Therefore, it'll help to bring a travel pillow that will promote restorative sleep at night while you're on tour. In fact, many people believe that travel cushions can significantly improve your sleeping behaviour and correct your circadian rhythm. Although further studies are needed to support these claims, some experts also assert the role of travel pillows in boosting your natural sleep-wake cycle and advancing restorative sleep at night.

2. It Reduces The Risk Of Sleep Disorders

Aside from sleep deprivation and improper sleeping patterns, travellers have to deal with the risk of sleep disorders. Although the impacts may not manifest earlier on your body, constant lack of sleep may affect you permanently.

For instance, if simple sleeping issues aren't addressed early on, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, and insomnia may only worsen. So, it's best to use a travel cushion to correct your sleeping patterns as soon as possible. Using it may also reduce the possibility of developing other health problems, such as neck pain and headaches.

Notably, travel pillows can alleviate the early signs of sleep disturbances and enhance melatonin production. Melatonin are chemicals responsible for the body's sleep hormones and regulation of your sleep-wake patterns.

3. It Offers A Comfortable Sleeping Experience

Trying to sleep while on a trip can be difficult for some. Being in a cramped space or upright position might prevent you from lying comfortably and enjoying your sleep. Consequently, you might have to deal with sleep deprivation. To ensure you get enough sleep, take advantage of a travel cushion.

Like any other types of pillows, travel bolsters are designed to provide a convenient and comfortable experience for you. But their levels of comfort may vary at some point. What's good about these bolsters is that they have a wide variety of options for sleepers.

For example, unique cushions are made for back sleepers, side sleepers, and stomach sleepers. Moreover, there are different kinds of pillows for travellers, including latex, ultralight, and buckwheat pillows. These pillows will significantly improve your sleeping habits and promote curative sleep at night.

4. It's Fit For Different Sleepers

As mentioned earlier, choosing a suitable sleeping pillow is vital in enhancing your sleeping patterns. For instance, you might have difficulties sleeping when using the wrong cushion. Hence, it's necessary to consider your sleeping positions when selecting one.

Whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper, you need to find a pillow that meets your needs. For instance, you can consider using a Sobakawa pillow for your next trip. This kind of pillow contains thousands of buckwheat hulls that support different sleeping positions. On top of that, buckwheat cushions offer enough support to your head, neck, and shoulder, improving sleep quality.

5. It Can Be Used For A Long Time

Although you can always replace your pillows eventually, it's still better to have a durable cushion. So, if your pillow has gone saggy and bumpy, then it's time to buy a new one. Go for a Sobakawa travel pillow, which is known for being durable, heatproof, and termite-free.

Moreover, Sobakawa bolsters are washable, guaranteeing a longer life span for your travel pillow. Lastly, they have zip locks that secure the pillow foams and keep them from falling off.

6. It Corrects Posture

Another notable advantage of bringing a travel pillow with you is proper spine alignment. Frequent travellers tend to sleep in a sitting position because of cramped spaces, which is unhealthy.

According to research about sleeping postures and sleep issues, sleep disturbances may result in spinal issues. If you're experiencing symptoms of poor posture, such as back and neck pain, muscle and joint problems, you'll need to consult a doctor to address your sleeping problems and get a prescription. Using a travel pillow during a trip may also help reduce the likelihood of having poor posture.

Furthermore, travel cushions can help relieve muscle stiffness, sore muscles, neck pain. With their contouring properties, they can support your shoulder and neck as you sleep, allowing you to have a comfortable sleep at night.

7. It Promotes Breathable Airflow

One of the most common issues for travellers who often fall asleep during a trip is dealing with excessive sweat. As a result, they end up having sleepless, sweaty nights, which lead to lack of energy the next day.

If you want a cushion that offers a restful sleep at night, then you'll want a Sobakawa travel pillow. Since it has thousands of small hulls inside, a Sobakawa travel pillow can help promote breathable airflow at night, helping you sleep more comfortably.

What's more, you won't have to deal with sweaty nights. Using a Sobakawa travel pillow can even keep you from tossing and turning that's caused by uncomfortable sleeping positions.

8. It's Highly Versatile

If you're looking for a pillow that's easy to modify, depending on your preferences, then a buckwheat travel pillow might be ideal. Since it contains buckwheat hulls, you can always add or reduce some fillings to achieve your preferred thickness or thinness. Apart from that, you can make personalized covers for these cushions to enhance their style.

Neck pillows, ultralight cushions, and memory foam make great travel pillows too.

9. It Alleviates Motion Sickness

Motion sickness, headaches, and migraines are the downsides of traveling to distant places. Even if the place you're visiting is close by, you may experience headaches, especially if it's your first time to travel. Although it's common to go through these problems, you'll feel uncomfortable for most of your trip. You might even experience other health issues triggered by motion sickness, such as vomiting, nausea, and oversensitivity to light. Therefore, bring a travel pillow to ensure that you stay comfortable.

Travel cushions can help relieve signs of migraines and motion sickness, as well as prevent slouching. They also add gentle pressure to specific points in your neck and shoulder, massaging muscles and tissues and promoting proper blood circulation.

Types Of Travel Pillows

Familiarizing yourself with the types of travel pillows will make it easier for you to find one that suits you best.

♦ Neck Pillow

One of the most common travel pillows is a neck pillow. Also known as neck roll cushions, neck pillows are great bolsters that boast a balanced mix of fluffiness and firmness, perfect for first-time wanderers.

Whether you're a side, stomach, or back sleeper, neck pillows can significantly improve your sleeping patterns and help you obtain restorative sleep at night. They're hypoallergenic, dust mite-resistant, heatproof, and ultra-compressible too.

♦ Latex Bolsters

If you're looking for a pillow that will give you a refreshing feeling, then latex cushions will be the best option for you. These travel bolsters are designed to promote breathable airflow by keeping heat from getting trapped inside the pillow. Since they can regulate heat and air, they produce no odours and offer breathability, allowing you to feel cool while sleeping at night and refreshed the following morning. They're particularly practical when visiting countries with warm weather, such as Singapore.

In addition to regulating heat and air, they provide good ventilation and control moisture, preventing your head and body from overheating. In fact, even if the temperature in your room changes, a latex pillow remains cool, with a consistent temperature all night long.

Besides that, a notable characteristic of latex bolsters is their eco-friendliness since they're made of natural latex, which is obtained from rubber trees called Hevea brasiliensis. They lack harmful substances and chemicals, as well as synthetic glue or foam, making them ideal for babies and people who have sensitive skin or allergies.

They come with other features, including:

– Anti-dust mite: They help protect you from dust mites on your bed.

– Antifungal: They hold antifungal properties that help destroy or prevent the growth of fungi and fungal organisms.

– Antibacterial: They have antibacterial properties too, limiting the growth of bacteria.

– Antimicrobial: With their antimicrobial properties, they can get rid of or suppress the growth of microorganisms, such as viruses.

♦ Buckwheat Cushions

For people who want to try out-of-the-box options for their travel pillow, then a Sobakawa pillow might be the best choice. Buckwheat cushions are mouldable, which makes it healthy to use. With their buckwheat hulls, they mould according to the shape of your head and neck, providing strong support. So, as you sleep, you'll maintain the right posture. You can even remove or add hulls till you find the right mouldability.

Aside from being widely recognized for their health benefits, buckwheat pillows are safe and organic since they contain no toxins and synthetic materials, such as flame-retardant polyurethane. Thus, they're eco-friendly like latex pillows.

What makes them even more appealing is that they're capable of controlling temperature because of how the buckwheat hulls move around easily, letting air circulate. They smell wonderful too. They give off a refreshing, soft scent that will help you relax.

Plus, they're versatile, highly durable, non-allergenic, and heatproof, making them ideal for travellers with allergies. To know what an actual buckwheat cushion looks like, you can check out this video, https://youtu.be/byCJuXZT9Rk, or other sources.

♦ Ultralight Cushions

If you want a durable and adjustable pillow for your next trip with the family, then you'll love the ultralight pad. Ultralight cushions are known for being long-lasting, versatile, and adjustable, allowing you to alter their thinness or thickness based on your preferences.

Additionally, they can be taken on multiple kinds of trips, reducing excess spaces on your travel bags. They provide proper cushioning to your neck and shoulders as well, ensuring high levels of comfort during your trip.

In fact, backpackers prefer this kind of travel pillow because of the following advantages:

– It's affordable.

– It's both puncture-proof and fail-proof.

– It doesn't absorb water.

– It's lightweight but firm.

– It's quiet to sleep on.

– It doesn't require inflation or deflation.

– It's ideal for backpacking in places with warm weather conditions.

– It's simple, easy to trim, and compatible with other sleeping pads, such as a self-inflating quilt, for added warmth in cold weather.

♦ Memory Pillows

In contrast to traditional-style pillows, memory cushions are known for their contouring properties and pressure relief. When choosing your next travel pillow, it's crucial to select one that will fit your neck and head perfectly. By having the right memory pillow, you won't have to worry about sore muscles and neck pain after a long drive.

Typically, memory bolsters contain memory foam consisting of polyurethane, which can be found in mattresses, sofas, and spray foams.

What's good about these cushions is that they help provide proper pressure to your muscles, alleviate strains, and support your neck and head. Even if you're sleeping on the floor or in an elevated space, these bolsters can offer the right amount of support for your neck and shoulders.

Moreover, they're elastic and adjustable, so they can return to their original shape after being under pressure.

♦ Takeaway

Sleeping during a trip isn't as easy as it may seem, especially for first-timers. Even for seasoned travellers, sleeping while on tour can be challenging. You're more likely to experience problems, like sore muscles, motion sickness, headaches, and nausea.

However, bringing a travel pillow will make a big difference. A travel pillow will not only help you sleep well and feel energized the next day but will also significantly improve your sleeping posture and offer strong support to your neck and head.