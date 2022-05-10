Why you must soak mangoes in water before you start eating them?

The most-awaited season has arrived, the season of mangoes. From sandwiches and cake to shakes, everyone is busy savouring the king of fruits in different ways. However, have you heard that soaking mangoes in water before eating them, this process offers numerous health benefits? Experts suggest that soaking mango in water before eating is very beneficial for health. This practice, besides getting rid of dirt and chemicals, it also offers numerous scientific benefits.



Given below, you can find varied reasons as to why you must soak mangoes in water before eating.

Helps avoid skin issues

It is well known fact, that by consuming mangoes, it leads to skin problems such as acne and pimples. So by following this above practice is very easy way to avoid the issues.

Helps body to remain cool

Mangoes raise the body's temperature, which leads to production of thermogenesis. Therefore, soaking mangoes in water for about 30 minutes before eating will help in reducing thermogenic properties.

Getting rid of chemicals

Chemicals such as pesticides as well as insecticides used on crops are very poisonous to health and it can cause different side effects such as headache, eye and skin irritation, respiratory tract irritation, nausea and so on. Also, the above practice helps remove milky sap on mongo stem, which contain phytic acid.

Busting fat

Mangoes are strong in phytochemicals, therefore, soaking them in water for about 30 minutes helps lower their concentration level and they tend to act as a natural fat busters.

Eliminates phytic acid

Phytic acid is a type of nutrition, which can be both good as well as bad for health. It is considered an antinutrient, which prevent the body from absorbing iron, calcium, zinc, calcium and other minerals. At the same time, not only mango but other fruits, vegetables and nuts also contain phytic acid. Phytic acid help generate heat in the body, hence by soaking mangoes it helps in removing the excess acid.