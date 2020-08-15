Women In Contemporary Indian Art - a Virtual Exhibition

Throughout the centuries, women have been involved in making art, whether as creators and innovators of new forms of artistic expression, patrons, collectors, sources of inspiration, or significant contributors as art historians and critics. Women have been and continue to be integral to the institution of art, but despite being engaged with the art world in every way, many women artists have found opposition in the traditional narrative of art history. They have faced challenges due to gender biases, from finding difficulty in training to selling their work and gaining recognition.

In India too, women artists have been the subject of varying degrees of critical attention and neglect throughout history; as recently as the mid-20th century.

In this exhibition, we showcase some well known contemporary senior and emerging women artists, while critically drawing attention to their individual processes of art-making, style, artistic expression, and their art itself. Neither a survey nor a commentary, this show is an insight into the variegated oeuvres of Anjani Reddy, Anju Dodiya, Jayasri Burman, Nilima Sheikh, Poushali Das, P.S. Jalaja, Reena Kallat, Rekha Rodwittiya, Seema Kohli, Soghra Khurasani and Sujata Bajaj. Trailblazers in their own right, these women have become strong voices in art and art history today and continue to inspire generations of artists





